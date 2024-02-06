Cape Girardeau firefighters extinguish fire

Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a house fire at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, on O'Connell Drive in Cape Girardeau.
Units arrived on the scene and found heavy fire in the front corner of the residence.
CGFD firefighters rescued a man and his rabbit from the basement. Both were unharmed.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.