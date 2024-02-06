Cape Girardeau firefighters deal quickly with Tipton Linen blaze

A fire at the Tipton Linen building Wednesday night, Jan. 4, in Cape Girardeau forced the temporary closure of Independence Street while crews worked to put out the blaze. According to a Facebook post from the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, crews responded to reports of smoke coming from the building at 1415 Independence. The department set up a command center at the corner of Independence and West End Boulevard. The blaze was put out quickly and the damage was minimized, the post stated...