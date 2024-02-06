All sections
January 6, 2023

Cape Girardeau firefighters deal quickly with Tipton Linen blaze

A fire at the Tipton Linen building Wednesday night, Jan. 4, in Cape Girardeau forced the temporary closure of Independence Street while crews worked to put out the blaze. According to a Facebook post from the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, crews responded to reports of smoke coming from the building at 1415 Independence. The department set up a command center at the corner of Independence and West End Boulevard. The blaze was put out quickly and the damage was minimized, the post stated...

Nathan English
Cape Girardeau Fire Department deputy chief Dustin Koerber, battalion chief Shawn Morris and firefighter David Gohman discuss the Tipton Linen fire at the scene Wednesday night, Jan. 4.
Cape Girardeau Fire Department deputy chief Dustin Koerber, battalion chief Shawn Morris and firefighter David Gohman discuss the Tipton Linen fire at the scene Wednesday night, Jan. 4.

A fire at the Tipton Linen building Wednesday night, Jan. 4, in Cape Girardeau forced the temporary closure of Independence Street while crews worked to put out the blaze.

According to a Facebook post from the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, crews responded to reports of smoke coming from the building at 1415 Independence. The department set up a command center at the corner of Independence and West End Boulevard. The blaze was put out quickly and the damage was minimized, the post stated.

Local News

