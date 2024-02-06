All sections
NewsJune 30, 2021

Cape Girardeau Fire promotes three members

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department recently announced the promotions of Dustin Koerber, Shawn Morris and James Baker, according to a news release. Koerber was promoted from battalion chief of B-platoon to the role of deputy fire chief. He has served with the department since June 2007 and has worked within each rank up to his new role...

Southeast Missourian
Deputy fire chief Dustin Koerber, battalion chief Shawn Morris and captain James Baker, from left to right.
Deputy fire chief Dustin Koerber, battalion chief Shawn Morris and captain James Baker, from left to right.Subitted

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department recently announced the promotions of Dustin Koerber, Shawn Morris and James Baker, according to a news release.

Deputy Fire Chief Dustin Koerber
Deputy Fire Chief Dustin KoerberSubmitted

Koerber was promoted from battalion chief of B-platoon to the role of deputy fire chief. He has served with the department since June 2007 and has worked within each rank up to his new role.

Koerber was heavily involved in improving the department's delivery of emergency medical services to the Cape Girardeau community.

Battalion Chief Shawn Morris
Battalion Chief Shawn MorrisSubmitted
Morris was promoted from Station 1 captain to battalion chief of B-platoon. He has served with the department since March 2001 and has been vital in the purchasing and maintenance of the fire department's thermal imaging cameras.

Morris also served in the fire department honor guard and is a graduate of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's Leadership Cape Program.

Captain James Baker
Captain James BakerSubmitted

Baker was promoted from driver/operator to captain and will serve at Station 3 on C-platoon. He has served with the department since November 2010 and in 2013 became a certified paramedic.

Baker has recently been involved in teaching community CPR classes and enhancing the department's physical and mental health programs.

