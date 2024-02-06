Cape Girardeau Fire promotes three members

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department recently announced the promotions of Dustin Koerber, Shawn Morris and James Baker, according to a news release.

Deputy Fire Chief Dustin Koerber Submitted

Koerber was promoted from battalion chief of B-platoon to the role of deputy fire chief. He has served with the department since June 2007 and has worked within each rank up to his new role.

Koerber was heavily involved in improving the department's delivery of emergency medical services to the Cape Girardeau community.