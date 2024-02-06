All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsApril 5, 2023

Cape Girardeau Fire Department responds to vacant, 'suspicious' house fire

Cape Girardeau firefighters fought the blaze of a "suspicious" house fire early Tuesday morning, April 4. According to a news release from fire Chief Randy Morris Jr., just after 12:30 a.m. CGFD firefighters responded to a house fire in the 1000 block of Jefferson Street in Cape Giradeau...

Nathan English
story image illustation
Southeast Missourian File

Cape Girardeau firefighters fought the blaze of a "suspicious" house fire early Tuesday morning, April 4.

According to a news release from fire Chief Randy Morris Jr., just after 12:30 a.m. CGFD firefighters responded to a house fire in the 1000 block of Jefferson Street in Cape Giradeau.

The one-and-a-half story house was ablaze when responders arrived on the scene. The house appeared to be vacant and undergoing a partial remodel, Morris said in the release.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Crews went into offensive mode and were preparing to enter the residence when they discovered the back side of the home was under renovation and the structural integrity was questionable, Morris said.

The firefighters were able to get the blaze under control in around 20 minutes. Numerous area fire departments arrived to assist in the efforts.

The fire caused an estimated $65,000 worth of property damage and the cause is under investigation.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 7
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development,...
NewsNov. 7
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal court...
NewsNov. 7
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-...
NewsNov. 7
Water main breaks on David Street

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
NewsNov. 7
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
NewsNov. 6
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
NewsNov. 6
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
NewsNov. 6
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
Andrew Bailey wins full term as Missouri attorney general
NewsNov. 6
Andrew Bailey wins full term as Missouri attorney general
Denny Hoskins wins race to become Missouri’s next secretary of state
NewsNov. 6
Denny Hoskins wins race to become Missouri’s next secretary of state
Vivek Malek wins full term as Missouri treasurer
NewsNov. 6
Vivek Malek wins full term as Missouri treasurer
Republican David Wasinger elected Missouri lieutenant governor
NewsNov. 6
Republican David Wasinger elected Missouri lieutenant governor
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy