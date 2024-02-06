Cape Girardeau firefighters fought the blaze of a "suspicious" house fire early Tuesday morning, April 4.
According to a news release from fire Chief Randy Morris Jr., just after 12:30 a.m. CGFD firefighters responded to a house fire in the 1000 block of Jefferson Street in Cape Giradeau.
The one-and-a-half story house was ablaze when responders arrived on the scene. The house appeared to be vacant and undergoing a partial remodel, Morris said in the release.
Crews went into offensive mode and were preparing to enter the residence when they discovered the back side of the home was under renovation and the structural integrity was questionable, Morris said.
The firefighters were able to get the blaze under control in around 20 minutes. Numerous area fire departments arrived to assist in the efforts.
The fire caused an estimated $65,000 worth of property damage and the cause is under investigation.
