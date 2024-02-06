All sections
February 10, 2023

Cape Girardeau Fire Department receives better ISO rating, lowers premiums for homeowners

Cape Girardeau Fire Department received a higher rating from Insurance Services Office in a September 2022 survey, potentially lowering insurance premiums for residents. Chief Randy Morris Jr. said via a news release Wednesday, Feb. 8, that the department had received a 3/3X ISO rating on the Public Protection Commission Survey for the City of Cape Girardeau. The department was previously rated at a 4/4X in 2017...

Nathan English

Cape Girardeau Fire Department received a higher rating from Insurance Services Office in a September 2022 survey, potentially lowering insurance premiums for residents.

Chief Randy Morris Jr. said via a news release Wednesday, Feb. 8, that the department had received a 3/3X ISO rating on the Public Protection Commission Survey for the City of Cape Girardeau. The department was previously rated at a 4/4X in 2017.

The survey grades how well a community is prepared to deal with fires by looking at structural fire suppression delivery system, 911 communications and citywide water distribution system.

"The PPC rating plays an important role in the underwriting process at most insurance companies, including some of the nation's largest insurers," Morris said in the release.

The rating is used by agents to help determine what coverage and prices to offer for personal and commercial property insurance, Morris added.

The chief quoted one local insurance agent that said the rating change could save Cape Girardeau homeowners up to $300 annually on insurance premiums.

Cape Girardeau Fire Department is among 3,583 fire departments in the U.S. with a 3/3X rating.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

