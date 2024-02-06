"The PPC rating plays an important role in the underwriting process at most insurance companies, including some of the nation's largest insurers," Morris said in the release.

The rating is used by agents to help determine what coverage and prices to offer for personal and commercial property insurance, Morris added.

The chief quoted one local insurance agent that said the rating change could save Cape Girardeau homeowners up to $300 annually on insurance premiums.

Cape Girardeau Fire Department is among 3,583 fire departments in the U.S. with a 3/3X rating.