Cape Girardeau fire claims occupant's, pet's life

A residential structure fire took the life of one person Thursday night, according to Cape Girardeau Fire Department officials.

A release from the department says a fire broke out in a two-and-a-half story home at 1424 William St. at about 10:20 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found the structure's second story engulfed. They learned one person was still inside the structure and began searching the interior of the structure. The found one deceased person and one deceased pet on the second floor.

No other injuries were reported.