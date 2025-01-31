All sections
NewsJanuary 31, 2025

Cape Girardeau fire claims occupant's, pet's life

A tragic fire in Cape Girardeau claimed the lives of a resident and their pet, caused by unattended cooking. The blaze at 1424 William St. led to $150,000 in damages, with multiple agencies aiding the response.

A residential structure fire at 1424 William St. in Cape Girardeau killed one person Thursday night, according to Cape Girardeau Fire Department officials. Investigators said an unattended cooking fire started the blaze, which also killed a family pet.
A residential structure fire took the life of one person Thursday night, according to Cape Girardeau Fire Department officials.

A release from the department says a fire broke out in a two-and-a-half story home at 1424 William St. at about 10:20 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found the structure's second story engulfed. They learned one person was still inside the structure and began searching the interior of the structure. The found one deceased person and one deceased pet on the second floor.

No other injuries were reported.

A state Fire Marshal's investigation determined the cause to be an unattended cooking fire.

Authorities estimated damage to the structure at $150,000.

Fire crews, consisting of three dozen firefighters, brought the fire under control within approximately one hour.

Multiple agencies — Scott City, Jackson, Gordonville, Fruitland, Benton, Millersville and Chaffee fire departments — provided mutual aid.

Fire personnel remained on scene for several hours conducting overhaul operations and assisting with the investigation, which was conducted jointly by Cape Girardeau Fire Department, Cape Girardeau Police Department and state Fire Marshal's Office.

