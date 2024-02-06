The Cape Girardeau Fire Department's emergency services unit investigated a case of someone becoming ill Sunday after attempting to consume a tortilla chip, part of the "Paqui One Chip Challenge" by Austin, Texas-based Amplify Snack Brands, according to Fire Chief Randy Morris Jr.

"To my knowledge, it's the first time (the department) has investigated this kind of situation," said Morris, fire chief since October.

Morris said some details of the weekend incident cannot be publicly disclosed because of federal privacy statutes but did acknowledge EMS responded to a call at 4:07 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Whitener Street, noting the patient refused treatment.

A SEMO Alerts social media post reported the unnamed individual was having trouble breathing.

Morris said he has done some research on one of the seasonings used on the Paqui chips called "Carolina Reaper."

An online advertisement for a 1.7-ounce container for Henry's Carolina Reaper Hot Sauce describes the product this way: "The (sauce) surprises you -- a fruity, sweet taste first (but) 20 seconds later, extreme heat that can feel like molten lava. People with sensitive taste buds should not sample this product."

On Paqui's website, the peppered tortilla snack is marketed as "one eye-watering, curse-inducing chip made with the hottest peppers on the planet. This chip will destroy you."