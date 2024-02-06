All sections
September 28, 2021

Cape Girardeau fire chief warns against participating in One Chip Challenge

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department's emergency services unit investigated a case of someone becoming ill Sunday after attempting to consume a tortilla chip, part of the "Paqui One Chip Challenge" by Austin, Texas-based Amplify Snack Brands, according to Fire Chief Randy Morris Jr...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Paqui snapshot
Paqui snapshot

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department's emergency services unit investigated a case of someone becoming ill Sunday after attempting to consume a tortilla chip, part of the "Paqui One Chip Challenge" by Austin, Texas-based Amplify Snack Brands, according to Fire Chief Randy Morris Jr.

"To my knowledge, it's the first time (the department) has investigated this kind of situation," said Morris, fire chief since October.

Morris said some details of the weekend incident cannot be publicly disclosed because of federal privacy statutes but did acknowledge EMS responded to a call at 4:07 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Whitener Street, noting the patient refused treatment.

A SEMO Alerts social media post reported the unnamed individual was having trouble breathing.

Morris said he has done some research on one of the seasonings used on the Paqui chips called "Carolina Reaper."

An online advertisement for a 1.7-ounce container for Henry's Carolina Reaper Hot Sauce describes the product this way: "The (sauce) surprises you -- a fruity, sweet taste first (but) 20 seconds later, extreme heat that can feel like molten lava. People with sensitive taste buds should not sample this product."

On Paqui's website, the peppered tortilla snack is marketed as "one eye-watering, curse-inducing chip made with the hottest peppers on the planet. This chip will destroy you."

According to the Scoville (chili) Scale, Carolina Reaper may be the very hottest pepper condiment available on the market with an estimated 1.4 million to 2.2 million heat units. By comparison, a Jalapeño pepper rates 2,500 to 10,000 units.

Texas incident

The Tyler, Texas Independent School District warned parents and students in an April 14 Facebook post about the dangers of the One Chip Challenge because of a middle school child being sent to the hospital after consuming the product.

"Today, one of our students was taken by EMS to the hospital after a severe reaction after attempting the One Chip Challenge," the post read.

"Many people (can) experience severe abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting and difficulty breathing that can last 24 hours and lead to more severe health complications," it continued.

Advice

Morris advises Cape Girardeau residents to "be very careful about any social media challenge," adding, "I wouldn't advise the One Chip Challenge because taking it may result in severe injury."

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

