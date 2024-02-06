Cape Girardeau finance director Ziebold resigns

Dustin Ziebold, the City of Cape Girardeau's finance director, has resigned from the position and will be leaving the post Sept. 23.
"I have accepted an opportunity that both professionally and personally is something I cannot pass up on. Therefore I have made the tough decision to pursue this opportunity," Ziebold said in an email statement Wednesday.
Ziebold thanked city officials and citizens for the opportunity to serve as finance director.
The Illinois native took over the position in September 2020 following a stint as the finance director and interim city manager in Rawlins, Wyoming.
Kenneth Haskin, city manager, said in a statement via text he was excited for Ziebold and his new opportunity. In Haskin's statement, he touted numerous accomplishments of the finance director during his two-year tenure, including debt refinancing that resulted in $1.25 million in savings for the city and creating and coordinating the managed deer hunts in Cape Girardeau. Ziebold was also spearheaded the recent pay increases for city employees using funds from the voter approved use tax.
The search for a new finance director is already underway. The job is posted on the city's website, www.cityofcapegirardeau.org.
