Cape Girardeau farmers markets roll out plans to open soon

Good news for Cape Girardeau farmers market enthusiasts: Both the Thursday market at West Park Mall and Saturday’s Riverfront Market will open soon, as drive-through markets — to start the season, at least.

On Saturday, Old Town Cape will host the downtown Riverfront Market in a different location than usual. Cape Riverfront Market manager Emily Vines said it will run from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Century Casino Cape Girardeau, 777 N. Main St., as a drive-through-only market.

“We are thrilled to be able to open the Cape Riverfront Market farmers market as a service to the community, as well as being able to offer an outlet for local farmers and business owners to sell their products safely during this time of uncertainty,” Vines said in a news release. “We too are grateful for the community support of the Century Casino for allowing the use of their space for the farmers market event, without which, a drive-through market would not be possible.”

Vines said marketgoers may find vendor contact and product information, a map and instructions for navigating, a video and more at www.downtowncapegirardeau.com/cape-riverfront-market or on the Cape Riverfront Market Facebook page. Preorders are encouraged.

Vines said updates on the market’s future location will be provided as available.