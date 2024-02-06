All sections
NewsApril 29, 2020

Cape Girardeau farmers markets roll out plans to open soon

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Charlotte Eftink of Gordonville shows products during Jackson's drive-through farmers market April 21 at St. Louis Iron Mountain train depot in Jackson. Market customers were able to do their shopping without leaving their vehicles.
Good news for Cape Girardeau farmers market enthusiasts: Both the Thursday market at West Park Mall and Saturday’s Riverfront Market will open soon, as drive-through markets — to start the season, at least.

On Saturday, Old Town Cape will host the downtown Riverfront Market in a different location than usual. Cape Riverfront Market manager Emily Vines said it will run from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Century Casino Cape Girardeau, 777 N. Main St., as a drive-through-only market.

“We are thrilled to be able to open the Cape Riverfront Market farmers market as a service to the community, as well as being able to offer an outlet for local farmers and business owners to sell their products safely during this time of uncertainty,” Vines said in a news release. “We too are grateful for the community support of the Century Casino for allowing the use of their space for the farmers market event, without which, a drive-through market would not be possible.”

Vines said marketgoers may find vendor contact and product information, a map and instructions for navigating, a video and more at www.downtowncapegirardeau.com/cape-riverfront-market or on the Cape Riverfront Market Facebook page. Preorders are encouraged.

Vines said updates on the market’s future location will be provided as available.

The following Thursday, May 7, another farmers market, the Cape Farmers Market at West Park Mall, will be open from noon to 5 p.m., also as a drive-through, said market director Marilyn Peters.

The market vendors will be a bit more spread out, Peters said, and food trucks will be separated from the booths.

“It will be slower,” Peters said, adding she hopes people will be patient with the different process. “We try to hurry it as much as we can, but it’s better than having no market at all.”

Peters said the alternative to having a drive-through market would have been keeping attendance below 50 people at a time, which wasn’t practical, considering the market sometimes had a couple of hundred attendees at once.

“Our members are starting to get produce and need an outlet to sell it,” Peters said. “Thanks to the mall, we can.”

