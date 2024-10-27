Cape voters' choice: stick with aging water system or pay more

Cape Girardeau city voters face a water rate increase on their Tuesday, Nov. 5, election ballot, and a "yes" or "no" decision could potentially have ripple effects for the coming years.

After years of water system deterioration, the city is facing $120 million in needed upgrades, officials say. Alliance Water Resources, which manages the municipal water system, has identified limitations to available gallons per day because of the deteriorating system and source water issues. At a City Council meeting Aug. 5, council members approved placing the water rate increase proposal before voters.

According to prior Southeast Missourian reporting, the City of Cape Girardeau's Public Works Department and Alliance Water Resources outlined years of improvements needed for the city's water system, including the Cape Rock water treatment plant and distribution system. The full range of improvements had a projected cost of $120,078,700, with the changes to the plant and distribution system scheduled for a timeline from 2024 to 2033 and beyond.

According to a May 7 Southeast Missourian article, council members agreed to fund the changing of the city's lime system and filter system but were not able to fund other needed improvements to the water system. Alliance Water Resources' local manager Jonathan Ridings was quoted as saying the needed improvements stem from changes in the city's source water, the city's continuing expansion and an aging infrastructure. In a May 29 article, Ridings said there was an "unknown" component that dissipates chlorine in the water. The replacement of the existing lime feed system was determined to be the best way to treat the water.

In the same article, Ridings said the city has had to use the Ramsey Branch water treatment plant for normal operations while it was intended to be used more for emergencies.

Public Works director Casey Brunke said in the May 7 article that the lime feed system and filter gallery had been identified as projects several years ago but there wasn't funding available at the time.

After a survey of the city's water rates was completed by Carl Brown, president of www.gettinggreatrates.com, and sent to Mayor Stacy Kinder, Brown recommended a "partial restructure" of the city's water rates at an Aug. 5 council meeting. According to the city's charter, the council can't raise the city's water rate more than 5% each year unless authorized by voter approval. Brown stated in the survey the restriction would leave "over $24 million” of unfunded improvements. In the same council meeting at which the survey was reviewed, council members voted to place the water rate increase measure on the ballot. The ballot measure would allow the city to increase the water rate beyond the charter's 5% only in that year.