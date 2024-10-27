All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 28, 2024

Cape voters' choice: stick with aging water system or pay more

Cape Girardeau voters to decide on water rate hike amid $120 million upgrade needs. Aging infrastructure and source issues prompt urgent improvements.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
A broken water main sends gushes down Perry Avenue near Broadway in Cape Girardeau in November 2022. On Tuesday, Nov. 5, voters will consider a measure to raise water rates to improve the city's aging water system.
A broken water main sends gushes down Perry Avenue near Broadway in Cape Girardeau in November 2022. On Tuesday, Nov. 5, voters will consider a measure to raise water rates to improve the city's aging water system.Southeast Missourian file

Cape Girardeau city voters face a water rate increase on their Tuesday, Nov. 5, election ballot, and a "yes" or "no" decision could potentially have ripple effects for the coming years.

After years of water system deterioration, the city is facing $120 million in needed upgrades, officials say. Alliance Water Resources, which manages the municipal water system, has identified limitations to available gallons per day because of the deteriorating system and source water issues. At a City Council meeting Aug. 5, council members approved placing the water rate increase proposal before voters.

According to prior Southeast Missourian reporting, the City of Cape Girardeau's Public Works Department and Alliance Water Resources outlined years of improvements needed for the city's water system, including the Cape Rock water treatment plant and distribution system. The full range of improvements had a projected cost of $120,078,700, with the changes to the plant and distribution system scheduled for a timeline from 2024 to 2033 and beyond.

According to a May 7 Southeast Missourian article, council members agreed to fund the changing of the city's lime system and filter system but were not able to fund other needed improvements to the water system. Alliance Water Resources' local manager Jonathan Ridings was quoted as saying the needed improvements stem from changes in the city's source water, the city's continuing expansion and an aging infrastructure. In a May 29 article, Ridings said there was an "unknown" component that dissipates chlorine in the water. The replacement of the existing lime feed system was determined to be the best way to treat the water.

In the same article, Ridings said the city has had to use the Ramsey Branch water treatment plant for normal operations while it was intended to be used more for emergencies.

Public Works director Casey Brunke said in the May 7 article that the lime feed system and filter gallery had been identified as projects several years ago but there wasn't funding available at the time.

After a survey of the city's water rates was completed by Carl Brown, president of www.gettinggreatrates.com, and sent to Mayor Stacy Kinder, Brown recommended a "partial restructure" of the city's water rates at an Aug. 5 council meeting. According to the city's charter, the council can't raise the city's water rate more than 5% each year unless authorized by voter approval. Brown stated in the survey the restriction would leave "over $24 million” of unfunded improvements. In the same council meeting at which the survey was reviewed, council members voted to place the water rate increase measure on the ballot. The ballot measure would allow the city to increase the water rate beyond the charter's 5% only in that year.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"Everybody gets the same rate, 89% of all customers in the city will see an increase in their monthly bills ranging between $8.19 and $13.89 per month,” city finance director Lisa Mills said in the Aug. 6 Southeast Missourian article.

Ward 3 Councilman Nate Thomas said in the article that they wouldn't want a catastrophe such as the water problems seen in Flint, Michigan.

“We need to expand capacity at our water plant, but we also need to replace those high priority, deteriorating water mains before they randomly fail," Kinder stated in a City of Cape Girardeau newsletter.

According to City of Cape Girardeau voter education documents, the overall water system project costs include $9 million that the city has funded, $56 million for immediate needs including urgent plant improvements and high-priority water mains and $64 million beyond 2033 that include additional plant capacity and more distribution system improvements. The document states that if they don't invest now there are more water main breaks likely, boil-water advisories, water conservation orders and increased repair costs.

Voters may use a bill calculator provided by the City of Cape Girardeau to see what their water bill potentially look like if the water rate increase passes: https://www.cityofcapegirardeau.org/news/whats_new/water_proposal_and_tours_/proposed_new_water_bill_calculator_v_o_t_e_2024.

The ballot language for the water rate increase reads:

"Shall the City of Cape Girardeau raise water rates and fees for the purpose of funding necessary improvements and maintenance of the water system such that during the current fiscal year the increase exceeds five(5) percent and shall Section 29-213 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, be amended establishing new water rates and fees effective January 1, 2025, resulting, based on current usage, in an increase in the current fiscal year ranging between $8.19 and $13.89 per month for 89% of water customers?"

Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 28
Cape County sheriff to present at local political meeting
NewsOct. 28
First Responders Month: Jason Morgan’s journey from small-to...
NewsOct. 28
Emergency management department's batteries, budget approved...
NewsOct. 27
Voss, Davis, Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147 st...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Uncover eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted spots
NewsOct. 27
Uncover eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted spots
First Responders Month: Lawrence Atlas' passion for community and family shines through his work at Central Academy
NewsOct. 27
First Responders Month: Lawrence Atlas' passion for community and family shines through his work at Central Academy
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching for cars
NewsOct. 26
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching for cars
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
NewsOct. 26
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer before diving into career as paramedic with Jackson FD
NewsOct. 26
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer before diving into career as paramedic with Jackson FD
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increase on November election ballot
NewsOct. 25
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increase on November election ballot
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck steers ship while awaiting new department leader
NewsOct. 25
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck steers ship while awaiting new department leader
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
NewsOct. 25
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy