NewsFebruary 27, 2024

Cape Girardeau Endangered Buildings List open for 2024 nominations

Cape Girardeau’s Historic Preservation Commission is seeking nominations for its 2024 Endangered Buildings List, with the deadline of Friday, March 8. The list identifies buildings with historic value that are in “a state of deterioration” or about to be demolished. ...

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden

Cape Girardeau’s Historic Preservation Commission is seeking nominations for its 2024 Endangered Buildings List, with the deadline of Friday, March 8.

The list identifies buildings with historic value that are in “a state of deterioration” or about to be demolished.

The City of Cape Girardeau stated the nominations must include five materials:

  • The building address or, if there is no address, an adequate description of the location;
  • An explanation of the building’s historic significance;
  • An explanation of why the building is endangered;
  • Suggested actions that could be taken to save the building;
  • At least one photo of the building in its current condition.

According to the commission, submissions will be reviewed Wednesday, March 20, and the list will be adopted Wednesday April 17, at its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 44 N. Lorimier St.

For more information about the Historic Preservation Commission, visit www.cityofcapegirardeau.org/cms/one.aspx?pageId=5990643.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

