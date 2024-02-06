Cape Girardeau Endangered Buildings List open for 2024 nominations

Cape Girardeau’s Historic Preservation Commission is seeking nominations for its 2024 Endangered Buildings List, with the deadline of Friday, March 8.
The list identifies buildings with historic value that are in “a state of deterioration” or about to be demolished.
The City of Cape Girardeau stated the nominations must include five materials:
According to the commission, submissions will be reviewed Wednesday, March 20, and the list will be adopted Wednesday April 17, at its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 44 N. Lorimier St.
For more information about the Historic Preservation Commission, visit www.cityofcapegirardeau.org/cms/one.aspx?pageId=5990643.
