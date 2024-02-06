Cape Girardeau employees begin move into new City Hall

After years of planning and developing, City of Cape Girardeau employees have begun to move into the new City Hall.

Anna Kangas, director of development services for the city, said a phased move into the new facility at 44 N. Lorimier St. has begun. Employees will gradually switch from old to new offices to avoid overwhelming IT staff, she said.

The project to transform the Common Pleas Courthouse and adjacent Annex first broke ground in June 2020.

Kangas said the $12.5 million project has stayed on budget. Casino funds and dollars from the city’s capital improvements tax provided funding.

City officials originally planned for the project to finish in October. However, supply-chain interruptions delayed its completion and the project’s deadline was moved to December.

Works spaces in the former Carnegie Library as seen Thursday. Monica Obradovic

City planner Ryan Shrimplin called the facility “a new start.”

“I think it’s symbolic of some other changes the city is undergoing organizationally,” Shrimplin said, citing the city’s recent proposal to boost employee wages. “It’s a very exciting time.”

The new facility boasts amenities the current City Hall lacks — an elevator, updated heating and cooling and a designated room for nursing mothers.

The new City Council chambers has more space than its current location at 401 Independence St. and can fit 75 chairs. Penzel Construction built council chambers in a new structure connecting the Common Pleas Courthouse to the former Carnegie Library.