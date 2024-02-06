All sections
December 15, 2021

Cape Girardeau employees begin move into new City Hall

After years of planning and developing, City of Cape Girardeau employees have begun to move into the new City Hall. Anna Kangas, director of development services for the city, said a phased move into the new facility at 44 N. Lorimier St. has begun. Employees will gradually switch from old to new offices to avoid overwhelming IT staff, she said...

Monica Obradovic
Cape Girardeau City Council's new chambers will seat up to 75 people. Windows behind the council members' desk face toward downtown Cape Girardeau and the Mississippi River.
Cape Girardeau City Council's new chambers will seat up to 75 people. Windows behind the council members' desk face toward downtown Cape Girardeau and the Mississippi River.

After years of planning and developing, City of Cape Girardeau employees have begun to move into the new City Hall.

Anna Kangas, director of development services for the city, said a phased move into the new facility at 44 N. Lorimier St. has begun. Employees will gradually switch from old to new offices to avoid overwhelming IT staff, she said.

The project to transform the Common Pleas Courthouse and adjacent Annex first broke ground in June 2020.

Kangas said the $12.5 million project has stayed on budget. Casino funds and dollars from the city’s capital improvements tax provided funding.

City officials originally planned for the project to finish in October. However, supply-chain interruptions delayed its completion and the project’s deadline was moved to December.

Works spaces in the former Carnegie Library as seen Thursday.
Works spaces in the former Carnegie Library as seen Thursday.

City planner Ryan Shrimplin called the facility “a new start.”

“I think it’s symbolic of some other changes the city is undergoing organizationally,” Shrimplin said, citing the city’s recent proposal to boost employee wages. “It’s a very exciting time.”

The new facility boasts amenities the current City Hall lacks — an elevator, updated heating and cooling and a designated room for nursing mothers.

The new City Council chambers has more space than its current location at 401 Independence St. and can fit 75 chairs. Penzel Construction built council chambers in a new structure connecting the Common Pleas Courthouse to the former Carnegie Library.

The council chambers overlooks downtown Cape Girardeau and has a view of the Mississippi River from its place atop a terraced hill.

New stairs lead to the former Common Pleas Courthouse from North Spanish Street in downtown Cape Girardeau.
New stairs lead to the former Common Pleas Courthouse from North Spanish Street in downtown Cape Girardeau.

At Cape Girardeau City Council’s meeting last week, Mayor Bob Fox said the council will hold its next meeting at the current City Hall and the following meeting will take place at the new facility.

The fate of the current City Hall will rest on the City Council, according to deputy city manager Molly Mehner.

“I expect we (the city) will look at ways to preserve the existing building ... either through public-private partnerships to develop it or by selling or leasing the current building and property,” Mehner said.

Once all employees move to the new City Hall, staff from city departments will take any old furniture or equipment to their respective facilities, according to Mehner. Anything left will likely stay with the building.

“We will then work with the City Council on their desired path forward,” Mehner said.

The City of Cape Girardeau's new City Hall as seen from North Lorimier Street on Friday.
The City of Cape Girardeau's new City Hall as seen from North Lorimier Street on Friday.

Like with the former Cape Girardeau Police Department headquarters on South Sprigg Street, staff will recommend the council issue a request for proposals. Interested parties will then submit proposed uses for the building or property with proposed prices, Mehner said.

The council will review the proposals and select the preferred entity or purchase price, according to Mehner.

Want a look inside the new City Hall? Kangas said an open house will be held Jan. 10. The city will announce more details soon, she said.

