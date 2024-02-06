Cape Girardeau educator shares how kidney donors saved his life

Jenkins said the only advantage of having a parent who is sick is the ability to try and figure out what type of disease they have. Doctors believe they have a rare disease called focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS). This is when the filters are scarred. They are unable to filter your blood, which can lead to kidney damage and failure. Jenkins said the disease has a tendency to come back and not be fully cured.

Like most who have kidney disease, Jenkins needed dialysis to filter his blood. He recalled when he was going back to school as a student teacher and had to go through this process. Balancing full-time school, work and dialysis was no small feat, he said. There would be times when he would finish football practice at 5 p.m., go home to eat dinner and then head to dialysis — a process that takes nearly five hours.

After doing this for years, Jenkins had to learn how to perform at-home dialysis. He said it usually required a 14- or 15-gauge needle.

In the years he went in for dialysis, Jenkins said he saw almost everything you could see from patients coding to those who passed away.

"There are children that do dialysis. I don't want to skip over that. As well as cancer patients, too. So it's not like my thing is so different. Yes, absolutely, it was difficult. But I recognize the fact that there are children who do the same thing that these kids are still having, you know, who are still smiling," Jenkins said. "So I don't want to sound braggadocious at all, because I was never a child who had transplants, and I've seen kids that passed away from this. It's a very difficult thing. Everybody does. Everybody's having the same amount of success. So this is one of the things I kind of keep in the back of my mind."

Jenkins said one thing people should know is that dialysis and renal failure are not a death sentence. He has still been able to live a fulfilling life and achieve many of his dreams and goals.

Mid-America Transplant facilitates organ, tissue and eye donation, serving 84 counties in Eastern Missouri, Southern Illinois and Northeast Arkansas. It's coverage area represents 4.7 million people. Jenkins noted the organization helped him and his family during his transplant surgery, providing lodging so they did not have to worry about staying at a hotel coming back from the hospital. He said they are also fantastic in the ways they help children going through cancer treatment.

Last year, Jenkins was asked to help at the annual SEMO Donate Life game where he and his family threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

The SEMO Donate Life game brings awareness to organ and tissue donations during National Organ Donation Month. The Donate Life baseball game was held Friday night, April 14, at Capaha Field. The university's softball program held its own Donate Life game April 7 at the Southeast Softball Complex.

To learn more about Mid-America Transplant or register as an organ donor, visit www.midamericatransplant.org/register.