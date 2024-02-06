A tractor-trailer operator was briefly trapped inside his vehicle Monday afternoon after its attached trailer overturned in the drop lot at Procter & Gamble in Cape Girardeau County.
Cape Girardeau fire Capt. Kelly Allen said Cape Girardeau firefighters assisted the East County Fire Protection District in responding to the scene.
The 53-foot trailer was fully loaded with shipments of diapers and sanitary wipes when it overturned, Allen said, and the driver was extricated once the overturned trailer was stabilized by Carnell’s Garage and Wrecker crews.
Allen said the cause of the crash has not been officially determined, but mentioned a shift in the load’s balance may have been a factor.
Once extricated, the driver received treatment for minor injuries at the scene, according to Allen, but the driver did not require medical transportation.
