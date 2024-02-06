Cape Girardeau docs react to president's reopening push

Two Cape Girardeau physicians had different reactions to a White House effort this week to enlist the support of health professionals in reopening the country.
Shahzaib Anwar, M.D., a primary care physician for EBO MD's Cape clinic, said his advice to patients remains the same.
"We should continue to take precautions despite what the political heads are saying," said Anwar, 33.
On Wednesday, the White House Reopen America Task Force launched what it called a "secure portal" for physicians, nurses and emergency medical technicians "to create illustrate messages of support (and) share them with their social media followers."
The website, doctorsforopeningamerica.com, offers the opportunity to share a "presidential support card" via Facebook and Twitter.
Dr. Anwar, EBO family medicine practitioner, said he is already sharing his thoughts via cyberspace.
"I share my opinion that we ought to follow CDC (Centers for Disease Control) guidelines (because) the virus is still spreading."
The White House statement quotes President Trump:
"(Medical professionals) know getting our country open and getting it open soon is important. And they badly want America to know they're ready to weather the toll."
"The toll here is death," responded Anwar.
"This is not a wise statement," he added.
Anwar, who received his medical degree in New York City, began practicing medicine at St. Louis' St. Alexius Hospital in 2015 before coming to Southeast Missouri.
"The threat of transmission without precautions is still very high," Anwar said, noting that he wears three layers of protection while working with clinic patients.
"I wear a N-95 mask, a surgical mask on top of that and then a third mask made of cloth," said Anwar.
"I don't think we should prematurely return to our normal daily life," he added.
Josh Gast, D.O., in internal medicine for Cape's Alliance Health, expressed a view a bit more in line with the White House initiative.
"It is difficult when health and politics come together," said Gast, who received his medical education at A.T. Still University's College of Osteopathic Medicine in Kirksville, Missouri.
"I'm in the middle on this," said Gast, 44. "We need to reopen so people can feed their families but we've got to do it the right way."
"The unemployment rate is through the roof, (with) no jobs, no hiring," Gast added.
"My job (as a physician) is pretty secure," said Gast, "but I can't imagine if all of a sudden I had no (employment) options."
Gast said he is under no illusion, however, on what reopening the country may mean.
"I think a second spike (of coronavirus) is coming," said Gast, "(and) it has to with no vaccine.
"It is tough when you don't have access to what you need to keep you safe," added Gast, bemoaning a general lack of supplies such as masks and hand sanitizer.
"We need to strike a balance," said Gast.
"We must reopen but we've got to be smart and safe," he added.
"Health care professionals, you've taken an oath to do no harm, and closing America has done so much harm," said Trump in a statement distributed to news organizations.
"With or without a vaccine," Trump continued, "we're going back to normal. The people of this country are warriors!"
