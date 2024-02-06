Cape Girardeau docs react to president's reopening push

Two Cape Girardeau physicians had different reactions to a White House effort this week to enlist the support of health professionals in reopening the country.

Shahzaib Anwar, M.D., a primary care physician for EBO MD's Cape clinic, said his advice to patients remains the same.

"We should continue to take precautions despite what the political heads are saying," said Anwar, 33.

On Wednesday, the White House Reopen America Task Force launched what it called a "secure portal" for physicians, nurses and emergency medical technicians "to create illustrate messages of support (and) share them with their social media followers."

The website, doctorsforopeningamerica.com, offers the opportunity to share a "presidential support card" via Facebook and Twitter.

Dr. Anwar, EBO family medicine practitioner, said he is already sharing his thoughts via cyberspace.

"I share my opinion that we ought to follow CDC (Centers for Disease Control) guidelines (because) the virus is still spreading."

The White House statement quotes President Trump:

"(Medical professionals) know getting our country open and getting it open soon is important. And they badly want America to know they're ready to weather the toll."

"The toll here is death," responded Anwar.

"This is not a wise statement," he added.

Anwar, who received his medical degree in New York City, began practicing medicine at St. Louis' St. Alexius Hospital in 2015 before coming to Southeast Missouri.

"The threat of transmission without precautions is still very high," Anwar said, noting that he wears three layers of protection while working with clinic patients.