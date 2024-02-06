Cape Girardeau couple charged in Jackson home invasion

A registered violent sex offender and his wife were taken into police custody early Wednesday morning for their alleged involvement in a Jackson home invasion.

Cape Girardeau residents Corey Winchel, 30, and Aimee L. Winchel, 27, were charged through the Cape Girardeau County Prosecutor’s Office with felony counts of stealing and first-degree burglary, according to a Thursday news release from the Jackson Police Department.

Officers responded to the home invasion report at about 5:40 a.m. Monday, according to a probable-cause statement filed by Jackson police officer Jason Wilhelm.

The victim told officers someone entered his residence overnight and physically restrained him by tying his wrists to a bedframe, Wilhelm wrote, and a sheet was used to cover the victim’s face.

The victim was able to get a neighbor to free him after the suspects had left the residence, Wilhelm wrote.

According to the statement, the victim’s Smith & Wesson .38 Special revolver was missing after the home invasion, as well as his iPhone 8S with a purple Otterbox case, his sixth generation iPad with a black case, and the title to his dark blue 2006 Honda CRV.

The vehicle was missing from the parking lot following the incident, Wilhelm wrote, and the victim advised officers his wallet with his driver’s license, his First State Community Bank card and other various items was inside the missing vehicle.

Although he was unable to observe the suspects, the victim advised officers his door had a number lock on it that only a few people knew the combination to and “the suspects had to be someone that knew him and knew where the stolen items were located,” Wilhelm wrote.