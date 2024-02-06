Cape Girardeau couple aims to revitalize downtown Cape flea market

A former vendor couple, John and Susan Rogers, are now starting from scratch and welcoming all local vendors to be a part of the revitalized Cape Girardeau Riverfront Flea Market this Labor Day weekend.

"Well, the easiest way to say it is me and my wife always enjoyed it," John Rogers said, when asked why they wanted to bring it back. "And it was a great community event."

John said the flea market was shut down by the former management after the fall of 2019. The Rogers were a revisiting vendor who sold collectibles, trinkets and antiques at the flea market. This past spring, the Rogers decided to bring it back, but start from scratch and be open to all vendors from the local area.

"We want everything, and we are pushing hard core to basically promote the local small business, like it used to," John said about their want to include as many local vendors as they can.