NewsJuly 29, 2021
Cape Girardeau couple aims to revitalize downtown Cape flea market
A former vendor couple, John and Susan Rogers, are now starting from scratch and welcoming all local vendors to be a part of the revitalized Cape Girardeau Riverfront Flea Market this Labor Day weekend. "Well, the easiest way to say it is me and my wife always enjoyed it," John Rogers said, when asked why they wanted to bring it back. "And it was a great community event."...
Sarah Yenesel
John and Susan Rogers
John and Susan RogersSubmitted

A former vendor couple, John and Susan Rogers, are now starting from scratch and welcoming all local vendors to be a part of the revitalized Cape Girardeau Riverfront Flea Market this Labor Day weekend.

"Well, the easiest way to say it is me and my wife always enjoyed it," John Rogers said, when asked why they wanted to bring it back. "And it was a great community event."

John said the flea market was shut down by the former management after the fall of 2019. The Rogers were a revisiting vendor who sold collectibles, trinkets and antiques at the flea market. This past spring, the Rogers decided to bring it back, but start from scratch and be open to all vendors from the local area.

"We want everything, and we are pushing hard core to basically promote the local small business, like it used to," John said about their want to include as many local vendors as they can.

Currently, they have more than 30 vendors from Missouri and Illinois that sell candles, dog treats, collectibles, various crafts, furniture, produce and more products. There are also numerous food options, such as Rufus Red Hots, Ty's Summer Sno, street tacos, Old Country Store Food Truck and more.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 4 on the parking lots at the intersection of Broadway and Main Street, and Independence and Main street in downtown Cape Girardeau.

The Rogers are still accepting interested vendors, who can contact John by calling (636) 373-3561 or emailing maidenfan35@gmail.com.

More information about the event may be found at Cape Girardeau Riverfront Flea Market's Facebook page.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

