September 1, 2021

Cape Girardeau County's real estate tax on general revenue to drop for 2021

Using a calculation mandated by the Office of Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway, the 2021 property tax rate for Cape Girardeau County was set Monday by the Cape Girardeau County Commission at .0580 per $100 of assessed valuation -- a reduction from 2020's rate of .0750 cents...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
story image illustation

Using a calculation mandated by the Office of Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway, the 2021 property tax rate for Cape Girardeau County was set Monday by the Cape Girardeau County Commission at .0580 per $100 of assessed valuation -- a reduction from 2020's rate of .0750 cents.

"There are (state) statutes that outline the computation," said Kara Clark Summers, county clerk.

The county will use the new rate when it sends out property tax bills later in the fall which will be due by Dec. 31.

"The sales tax (receipts) on general revenue have come in unexpectedly high during the first six months of this year -- and the language in the state statutes was we would reduce our property tax by 50% of the sales tax (collection)," said Roger Hudson, county treasurer.

Other 2021 rates

  • Mental Health is set at .0773 cents, an increase from .0772 cents.
  • Senate Bill 40 is set at .0554 cents, an increase from .0553 cents.
  • Road & Bridge remains at .0000 cents, which has been the rate since county voters approved Proposition 1 on Aug. 8, 2006. The referendum, which passed with 50.7% support, set the road and bridge property tax at zero with some proceeds of the half-cent sales tax levy authorized under Prop. 1 being used as a substitute ever since.
  • Senior Services is set at .0478 cents, which is no change from 2020.

Assuming 100% collection, the mental health fund is expected to take in the most funding by year end: $1,154,580.

General revenue is anticipated at $866,309, with Senate Bill 40 and senior services expected to collect $827,474 and $715,451, respectively, according to a public hearing notice prepared for county commissioners.

Story Tags
Local News
