Using a calculation mandated by the Office of Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway, the 2021 property tax rate for Cape Girardeau County was set Monday by the Cape Girardeau County Commission at .0580 per $100 of assessed valuation -- a reduction from 2020's rate of .0750 cents.

"There are (state) statutes that outline the computation," said Kara Clark Summers, county clerk.

The county will use the new rate when it sends out property tax bills later in the fall which will be due by Dec. 31.

"The sales tax (receipts) on general revenue have come in unexpectedly high during the first six months of this year -- and the language in the state statutes was we would reduce our property tax by 50% of the sales tax (collection)," said Roger Hudson, county treasurer.