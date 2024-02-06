Cape Girardeau County WIC gives hard 'no' to homemade baby formula

The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center has a definitive response to families planning to make their own baby formula because of a nationwide shortage and empty shelves at grocery stores.

"We don't recommend that at all; never give homemade formula to infants," said Christy Sprengel, coordinator of the county's Women, Infant and Children (WIC) program. "I know it is frustrating for (families) when they can't find formula at the store. This is another reason why WIC always recommends breastfeeding because a mother's milk is always available and it's healthier for babies."

Sprengel said there were 287 babies in the county's WIC program during April -- 17 were fully breast-fed, 24 partially breast-fed and 246 were on formula only.

Sprengel, county WIC coordinator for the past eight years, said the county is not permitted to distribute formula, adding families who qualify for WIC may receive e-WIC cards permitting purchase of formula at retailers when product is available.

Scope of problem

Supply disruptions and a massive safety recall have swept many leading brands of infant formula off store shelves.