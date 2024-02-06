All sections
NewsMay 12, 2022
Cape Girardeau County WIC gives hard 'no' to homemade baby formula
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Some shelves empty of baby formula Wednesday at Walmart Supercenter, 3051 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson. According to CNN Business, stores nationwide have been struggling to stock enough formula. Supply-chain issues, product recalls and historic inflation are cited as reasons for the shortage, according to reports.
The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center has a definitive response to families planning to make their own baby formula because of a nationwide shortage and empty shelves at grocery stores.

"We don't recommend that at all; never give homemade formula to infants," said Christy Sprengel, coordinator of the county's Women, Infant and Children (WIC) program. "I know it is frustrating for (families) when they can't find formula at the store. This is another reason why WIC always recommends breastfeeding because a mother's milk is always available and it's healthier for babies."

Sprengel said there were 287 babies in the county's WIC program during April -- 17 were fully breast-fed, 24 partially breast-fed and 246 were on formula only.

Sprengel, county WIC coordinator for the past eight years, said the county is not permitted to distribute formula, adding families who qualify for WIC may receive e-WIC cards permitting purchase of formula at retailers when product is available.

Scope of problem

Supply disruptions and a massive safety recall have swept many leading brands of infant formula off store shelves.

Abbott Nutrition, maker of the popular Similac brand, had to close its largest U.S. manufacturing plant in February because of customer complaints and reports of infant illness, according to The Associated Press.

Government response

  • On Monday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the Food and Drug Administration was "working around the clock to address any possible shortages."
  • On Tuesday, FDA said it was working with U.S. manufacturers to increase output and streamline paperwork to allow more imports.

Advice

For now, pediatricians and health workers are urging parents who can't find formula to contact food banks or doctors' offices.

They warn against watering down formula to stretch supplies or using online do-it-yourself recipes.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

