Cape Girardeau County voters to decide school, Delta races

Patrons of several Cape Girardeau County school districts and voters in Delta will have votes to cast Tuesday.
Delta voters will have two at-large City Council races to decide. Vying for two two-year seats on the Council are Susan Dunning, Ruth Theile, Christy McClain, Gary Diggs and Teresa Byram. Seeking one one-year unexpired term seat are Travis Keys, Jason Waddle and Carolyn Bowers.
