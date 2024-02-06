Cape Girardeau County voters to decide school, Delta races

Patrons of several Cape Girardeau County school districts and voters in Delta will have votes to cast Tuesday. n Nell Holcomb: vying for two three-year seats on the board are Rachel Rickey, Dawn Haupt and Chad Fisher. n Oak Ridge: vying for two three-year seats on the board are Ronald Tracy, Damon Lee Dillard, Dustin Michael Koerber, Andrew Martin and Timonty Urhahn...