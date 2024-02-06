All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsApril 1, 2022

Cape Girardeau County voters to decide school, Delta races

Patrons of several Cape Girardeau County school districts and voters in Delta will have votes to cast Tuesday. n Nell Holcomb: vying for two three-year seats on the board are Rachel Rickey, Dawn Haupt and Chad Fisher. n Oak Ridge: vying for two three-year seats on the board are Ronald Tracy, Damon Lee Dillard, Dustin Michael Koerber, Andrew Martin and Timonty Urhahn...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

Patrons of several Cape Girardeau County school districts and voters in Delta will have votes to cast Tuesday.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

School districts

  • Nell Holcomb: vying for two three-year seats on the board are Rachel Rickey, Dawn Haupt and Chad Fisher.
  • Oak Ridge: vying for two three-year seats on the board are Ronald Tracy, Damon Lee Dillard, Dustin Michael Koerber, Andrew Martin and Timonty Urhahn
  • Advance: vying for two three-year seats on the board are David Mayberry, Andrew Jenkins and Darren Roper.

Delta

Delta voters will have two at-large City Council races to decide. Vying for two two-year seats on the Council are Susan Dunning, Ruth Theile, Christy McClain, Gary Diggs and Teresa Byram. Seeking one one-year unexpired term seat are Travis Keys, Jason Waddle and Carolyn Bowers.

Story Tags
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy