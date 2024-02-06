All sections
NewsApril 5, 2023

Cape Girardeau County voters approve of more taxes on marijuana sales

Voters in Cape Girardeau County voted overwhelmingly to approve additional taxes on recreational marijuana sales, both in the county and in the cities of Cape Girardeau and Jackson. The tax levy was passed with more than 70% of the vote in each jurisdiction...

Nathan English

Voters in Cape Girardeau County voted overwhelmingly to approve additional taxes on recreational marijuana sales, both in the county and in the cities of Cape Girardeau and Jackson. The tax levy was passed with more than 70% of the vote in each jurisdiction.

Complete but unofficial results for contested races in the area include:

*Indicates an incumbent seeking reelection.

Cape Girardeau County

  • Nell Holcomb Board of Education (three seats available, three-year terms): *Joshua E. Carter -- 203, *Tammy Brock -- 178, *Christine Tourville -- 167, Julie Urzi -- 131.
  • Oak Ridge Board of Education -- also appears on the Perry County ballot -- (three seats available, three-year terms): *Mary Ann Seyer -- 229, *Whitney Kay McFall -- 207, Jeffrey Linn Hahs -- 160, *Thomas Schreiner -- 147, Andrew Martin -- 115.
  • Cape Special Road District Board of Commissioners (one seat available, three-year term): *John M. Kasten -- 1,921, Dwayne Kirchhoff -- 1,366.
  • Public Water Supply District No. 2 -- To approve issuing $10 million in waterworks revenue bonds: Yes -- 485; No -- 340.

Perry County

  • Perry County Health Department Board of Trustees (two seats available): Jeremy Brewster -- 1,419, Gwen (Moore) Schweiss -- 1,415, Brenda Thurm Hopper -- 1,410, Desiree Serini -- 481.
  • Perry County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees (one seat available): Joe Hutchinson -- 1,387, Darrell L. Niswonger -- 900, Robin Huber Sims -- 593.
  • Perry County School District 32 Board of Education (three seats available, three-year terms): *Nancy Voelker -- 1,585, *Jamie Robinson -- 1,522, Glendon Sattler -- 1,242, *Melissa Hahn -- 1,183, John Schaaf -- 1,010.
  • Altenburg Public School District No. 48 Board of Education (two seats available, three-year terms): *Jessica Hecht -- 182, *Amy Ussery -- 152, Tamara Palisch -- 95.
  • City of Perryville Board of Alderman for Ward 1 (one seat available): Seth Amschler -- 244, *Dennis W. House -- 242.
  • Perry County seeking an additional 3% sales tax levy on adult-use marijuana: Yes -- 2,096; No -- 774.
  • Perryville seeking an additional 3% sales tax levy on adult-use marijuana: Yes -- 898; No -- 278.
  • City of Frohna seeking an additional 3% sales tax levy on adult-use marijuana: Yes -- 40; No -- 21.
  • City of Frohna seeking authorization to forgo annual elections if the number of candidates who have filed for a particular office is equal to the number of positions to be filled in the election: Yes -- 42; No -- 20.
  • City of Altenburg seeking authorization to forgo annual elections if the number of candidates who have filed for a particular office is equal to the number of positions to be filled in the election: Yes -- 63; No -- 22.
Local News

