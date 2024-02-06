Cape Girardeau County 'value change' notices out

This week, Cape Girardeau County property owners have begun receiving via U.S. mail "value change" notices of their 2023 property assessment, and most properties will see an 8.5% increase.

An email from County Assessor Bob Adams reveals property valuations are based on either of the following criteria;

via site appraisals of actual improvements or changes to the property; or,

via the use of mass appraisal techniques based on local market sales data.

Adams' office said market data shows median sale prices of real property went up 8% from 2020 to 2021, and up another 9% from 2021 to 2022.

Adding the two years together brings the total average sale price increase to 17% between 2020 and 2022.