NewsJuly 11, 2023

Cape Girardeau County use tax spikes in latest monthly report

The latest monthly tax collections in Cape Girardeau County show a huge spike in the county's use tax. Information provided by Treasurer Roger Hudson shows the county's use tax — levied on out-of-state and online sales — swelled to $383,610.83, up 127.15% in July (funds received in July and collected in June), compared to the same month in 2022. ...

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr

The latest monthly tax collections in Cape Girardeau County show a huge spike in the county's use tax.

Information provided by Treasurer Roger Hudson shows the county's use tax — levied on out-of-state and online sales — swelled to $383,610.83, up 127.15% in July (funds received in July and collected in June), compared to the same month in 2022. For the year, use-tax collections are up 8% compared to last year, totaling $1,881,972.96. Collections for the same period in 2022 were $1,742,597.55, and in 2021, the county's use tax brought in $1,677,553.55 in the same period.

Hudson said inflation is affecting sales tax collections but could not speculate on how much inflation is affecting the totals.

County sales taxes were up 10.63% in July — $782,759.91, an increase of $75,215.45 from 2022. Year-to-date, sales taxes are running ahead of last year's collections by 4.76% — $5,343,653.26 compared to $5,100,891.40 in the same period last year.

Two other countywide taxes — law enforcement and Proposition 1 — track with sales taxes.

The county's law enforcement tax — one-half cent dedicated to law enforcement and public safety needs — brought in $776,868.39 in July and has totaled $5,329,153.66 year to date.

Proposition 1, which provides funding for road and bridge improvements, brought in $782,760.01 in July and $5,343,653.74 year to date.

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

