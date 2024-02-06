Cape Girardeau County use tax spikes in latest monthly report

The latest monthly tax collections in Cape Girardeau County show a huge spike in the county's use tax.
Information provided by Treasurer Roger Hudson shows the county's use tax — levied on out-of-state and online sales — swelled to $383,610.83, up 127.15% in July (funds received in July and collected in June), compared to the same month in 2022. For the year, use-tax collections are up 8% compared to last year, totaling $1,881,972.96. Collections for the same period in 2022 were $1,742,597.55, and in 2021, the county's use tax brought in $1,677,553.55 in the same period.
Hudson said inflation is affecting sales tax collections but could not speculate on how much inflation is affecting the totals.
County sales taxes were up 10.63% in July — $782,759.91, an increase of $75,215.45 from 2022. Year-to-date, sales taxes are running ahead of last year's collections by 4.76% — $5,343,653.26 compared to $5,100,891.40 in the same period last year.
Two other countywide taxes — law enforcement and Proposition 1 — track with sales taxes.
The county's law enforcement tax — one-half cent dedicated to law enforcement and public safety needs — brought in $776,868.39 in July and has totaled $5,329,153.66 year to date.
Proposition 1, which provides funding for road and bridge improvements, brought in $782,760.01 in July and $5,343,653.74 year to date.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.