Cape Girardeau County use tax spikes in latest monthly report

The latest monthly tax collections in Cape Girardeau County show a huge spike in the county's use tax.

Information provided by Treasurer Roger Hudson shows the county's use tax — levied on out-of-state and online sales — swelled to $383,610.83, up 127.15% in July (funds received in July and collected in June), compared to the same month in 2022. For the year, use-tax collections are up 8% compared to last year, totaling $1,881,972.96. Collections for the same period in 2022 were $1,742,597.55, and in 2021, the county's use tax brought in $1,677,553.55 in the same period.

Hudson said inflation is affecting sales tax collections but could not speculate on how much inflation is affecting the totals.