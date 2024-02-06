Use tax revenue for Cape Girardeau County fell 16.8% in October compared to the same month last year, representing the second consecutive month of double-digit declines for levies on out-of-state and online sales, according to statistics provided by the state Department of Revenue through the county treasurer's office.
The county use tax took in $177,161.61 this month, compared to $212,956.87 received in Oct. 2021.
In September, use tax revenue fell to $250,020.19 from the $283,427.92 recorded in the same month a year ago -- a drop of 11.8%.
Treasurer Roger Hudson said Thursday the most recent statistics may be reflective of ongoing economic post-pandemic recovery.
"I suspect people are buying more locally and are less reliant on online purchasing and home delivery of products. General (tax) revenue is up, and use tax is down, and the emergence from COVID-19 has to have had some effect on the numbers," he said.
County residents approved implementation of a use tax -- with proceeds devoted to the current county courthouse in Jackson -- by nine votes following a recount in April 2015.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.