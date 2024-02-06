Use tax revenue for Cape Girardeau County fell 16.8% in October compared to the same month last year, representing the second consecutive month of double-digit declines for levies on out-of-state and online sales, according to statistics provided by the state Department of Revenue through the county treasurer's office.

The county use tax took in $177,161.61 this month, compared to $212,956.87 received in Oct. 2021.

In September, use tax revenue fell to $250,020.19 from the $283,427.92 recorded in the same month a year ago -- a drop of 11.8%.

Treasurer Roger Hudson said Thursday the most recent statistics may be reflective of ongoing economic post-pandemic recovery.