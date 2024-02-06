All sections
NewsOctober 22, 2022

Cape Girardeau County use tax revenue down double digits for second straight month

Use tax revenue for Cape Girardeau County fell 16.8% in October compared to the same month last year, representing the second consecutive month of double-digit declines for levies on out-of-state and online sales, according to statistics provided by the state Department of Revenue through the county treasurer's office...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Cape Girardeau County Treasurer Roger Hudson examines tax revenue spreadsheets on his office desktop in February at 1 Barton Square in Jackson. For the second consecutive month, county use tax receipts are down by double-digit margins.
Cape Girardeau County Treasurer Roger Hudson examines tax revenue spreadsheets on his office desktop in February at 1 Barton Square in Jackson. For the second consecutive month, county use tax receipts are down by double-digit margins.

Use tax revenue for Cape Girardeau County fell 16.8% in October compared to the same month last year, representing the second consecutive month of double-digit declines for levies on out-of-state and online sales, according to statistics provided by the state Department of Revenue through the county treasurer's office.

The county use tax took in $177,161.61 this month, compared to $212,956.87 received in Oct. 2021.

In September, use tax revenue fell to $250,020.19 from the $283,427.92 recorded in the same month a year ago -- a drop of 11.8%.

Reflection

Treasurer Roger Hudson said Thursday the most recent statistics may be reflective of ongoing economic post-pandemic recovery.

"I suspect people are buying more locally and are less reliant on online purchasing and home delivery of products. General (tax) revenue is up, and use tax is down, and the emergence from COVID-19 has to have had some effect on the numbers," he said.

History

County residents approved implementation of a use tax -- with proceeds devoted to the current county courthouse in Jackson -- by nine votes following a recount in April 2015.

Other funds

  • General revenue for October increased year-to-year by 3.7% to $761,676.74.
  • Proposition One revenue also increased 3.7% to $761,676.81. Prop One, approved by referendum in August 2006, primarily provides monies for road and bridge improvements.
  • Law Enforcement/Public Safety tax went up 3.8% to $759,791.81 compared to Oct. 2021. The half-cent levy, OK'd by voters in June 2020, helps the county sheriff's office hire and retain staff, upgrades departmental equipment and provides underwriting for county jail operations.
