Cape Girardeau County Treasurer not seeking reelection

Roger Hudson, the Cape Girardeau County Treasurer, announced Thursday he would not seek a sixth term in that office. He was first elected as treasurer in 2004.
"It's time to hang it up, 20 years is enough," he said in a news release. "Now it's time for family, friends, and farm! Thank you Cape County Citizens for the job. I've enjoyed serving you."
Hudson thanked his current deputy treasurer Kelly O'Dell and retired deputy treasurer Cheryl Scheffer for their work throughout the years.
He said he was sure that qualified candidates with banking, finance and business administration experience would apply for the position.
The filing deadline for treasurer candidates and those running for all other county offices is at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 26.
