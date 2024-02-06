All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMarch 22, 2024
Cape Girardeau County Treasurer not seeking reelection
Roger Hudson, the Cape Girardeau County Treasurer, announced Thursday he would not seek a sixth term in that office. He was first elected as treasurer in 2004. "It's time to hang it up, 20 years is enough," he said in a news release. "Now it's time for family, friends, and farm! Thank you Cape County Citizens for the job. I've enjoyed serving you."...
Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Roger Hudson
Roger Hudson

Roger Hudson, the Cape Girardeau County Treasurer, announced Thursday he would not seek a sixth term in that office. He was first elected as treasurer in 2004.

"It's time to hang it up, 20 years is enough," he said in a news release. "Now it's time for family, friends, and farm! Thank you Cape County Citizens for the job. I've enjoyed serving you."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Hudson thanked his current deputy treasurer Kelly O'Dell and retired deputy treasurer Cheryl Scheffer for their work throughout the years.

He said he was sure that qualified candidates with banking, finance and business administration experience would apply for the position.

The filing deadline for treasurer candidates and those running for all other county offices is at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 26.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 2
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri...
NewsOct. 1
Water cannon salute, ribbon-cutting headline grand-opening c...
NewsOct. 1
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new ame...
NewsSep. 30
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate sp...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
NewsSep. 30
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
NewsSep. 30
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
NewsSep. 30
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
NewsSep. 29
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful possession of firearm, drug trafficking
NewsSep. 27
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful possession of firearm, drug trafficking
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy