March 9, 2023

Cape Girardeau County tornado siren tests will return to normal schedule

Tornado sirens test in Cape Girardeau County will return to their regularly scheduled day next month despite a test Tuesday, March 7. County emergency management director Mark Winkler said the tests were pushed to 10 a.m. Tuesday this week to coincide with the statewide tornado drill. The Missouri-wide drill is a part of the state's Severe Weather Preparedness Week, which generally takes place in the first two weeks of March...

Nathan English

Tornado sirens test in Cape Girardeau County will return to their regularly scheduled day next month despite a test Tuesday, March 7.

County emergency management director Mark Winkler said the tests were pushed to 10 a.m. Tuesday this week to coincide with the statewide tornado drill. The Missouri-wide drill is a part of the state's Severe Weather Preparedness Week, which generally takes place in the first two weeks of March.

The tornado siren tests will be returning to their regular time — at noon on the first Wednesday of each month — for the foreseeable future, weather permitting.

