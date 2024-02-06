County emergency management director Mark Winkler said the tests were pushed to 10 a.m. Tuesday this week to coincide with the statewide tornado drill. The Missouri-wide drill is a part of the state's Severe Weather Preparedness Week, which generally takes place in the first two weeks of March.

The tornado siren tests will be returning to their regular time — at noon on the first Wednesday of each month — for the foreseeable future, weather permitting.