Cape Girardeau County to consider marijuana tax

Cape Girardeau County Commission voted Thursday, Dec. 22, to advertise a public hearing on a potential county marijuana sales tax.

Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy and Associate Commissioners Paul Koeper and Charlie Herbst gave unanimous consent to scheduling a hearing date with an eye toward getting a referendum authorizing such a tax before voters on the April 4 ballot.

Commissioner Koeper told the Southeast Missourian a hearing will most likely be slated in mid-January, possibly on Thursday, Jan. 19, on a day the commission holds its usual meeting.

Proposition 3 authorizes a 6% state sales tax on recreational marijuana sales and allows for county and municipal governments to seek up to 3% in a local levy — in essence a use tax.