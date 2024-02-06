All sections
NewsDecember 23, 2022

Cape Girardeau County to consider marijuana tax

Cape Girardeau County Commission voted Thursday, Dec. 22, to advertise a public hearing on a potential county marijuana sales tax. Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy and Associate Commissioners Paul Koeper and Charlie Herbst gave unanimous consent to scheduling a hearing date with an eye toward getting a referendum authorizing such a tax before voters on the April 4 ballot...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
story image illustation
Associeted Press, file

Cape Girardeau County Commission voted Thursday, Dec. 22, to advertise a public hearing on a potential county marijuana sales tax.

Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy and Associate Commissioners Paul Koeper and Charlie Herbst gave unanimous consent to scheduling a hearing date with an eye toward getting a referendum authorizing such a tax before voters on the April 4 ballot.

Commissioner Koeper told the Southeast Missourian a hearing will most likely be slated in mid-January, possibly on Thursday, Jan. 19, on a day the commission holds its usual meeting.

Proposition 3 authorizes a 6% state sales tax on recreational marijuana sales and allows for county and municipal governments to seek up to 3% in a local levy — in essence a use tax.

Of note

  • Proposition 3, the Marijuana Legislation Initiative, was OK'd by 53% of state voters Nov. 8.
  • In Cape Girardeau County, 56% voted "no" on the so-called "Weed Proposition".
  • In 2018, 65% of state voters approved the sale of medical marijuana.
  • Marijuana remains officially illegal at the federal government level.

Other commission action

  • Susan Layton Tomlin was reappointed to the Domestic Violence Board for a two-year term, expiring Dec. 31, 2024.
  • Charlie Herbst, county commissioner, was reappointed to the SE MO REDI Board of Directors — formerly Cape Girardeau Area Magnet — for a one-year term, expiring Dec. 31, 2023.
