NewsNovember 9, 2021

Cape Girardeau County tax bills for 2021 are in the mail, collector says

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
The door to the Cape Girardeau County Collector's Office stands ajar July 29, 2019, on the third floor of the county Administration Building in Jackson.
The door to the Cape Girardeau County Collector's Office stands ajar July 29, 2019, on the third floor of the county Administration Building in Jackson.Southeast Missourian file

Cape Girardeau County Collector Barbara Gholson told the County Commission on Monday real estate and personal property tax bills for 2021 are on their way to residents via U.S. mail.

"We put them in the mail Friday and if they don't show up by Thanksgiving, residents should call my office," Gholson said.

Barbara Gholson
Barbara Gholson

Gholson said the collector's office in the county administration building at 1 Barton Square in Jackson will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. New Year's Eve, Dec. 31.

However, the county offices at 2311 Bloomfield St., Suite 102, in Cape Girardeau — collector, clerk and assessor — will be closed that day.

Gholson said the drop slot will be available at the Bloomfield Street office for dropping off payments.

Payments, Gholson said, may be made online for a fee.

The charge for e-checks is $1.50; for Visa Debit cards, the charge is $3.95; for all other debit and credit cards, the fee is 2.4% of the bill.

Payments may be made by U.S. mail but Gholson said residents should ensure a post office postmark on or before Dec. 31.

For more information, go to www.capecounty.us and click on the "Collector" link.

Gholson said personal property records are now available online with the Missouri Department of Revenue's Division of Motor Vehicles.

The DMV, she said, is able to look online to see whether personal property taxes have been paid when licensing a vehicle.

For more information, go to www.dor.mo.gov or call (573) 751-1957,

DOR's hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Mondays through Fridays.

