Cape Girardeau County Collector Barbara Gholson told the County Commission on Monday real estate and personal property tax bills for 2021 are on their way to residents via U.S. mail.
"We put them in the mail Friday and if they don't show up by Thanksgiving, residents should call my office," Gholson said.
Gholson said the collector's office in the county administration building at 1 Barton Square in Jackson will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. New Year's Eve, Dec. 31.
However, the county offices at 2311 Bloomfield St., Suite 102, in Cape Girardeau — collector, clerk and assessor — will be closed that day.
Gholson said the drop slot will be available at the Bloomfield Street office for dropping off payments.
Payments, Gholson said, may be made online for a fee.
The charge for e-checks is $1.50; for Visa Debit cards, the charge is $3.95; for all other debit and credit cards, the fee is 2.4% of the bill.
Payments may be made by U.S. mail but Gholson said residents should ensure a post office postmark on or before Dec. 31.
For more information, go to www.capecounty.us and click on the "Collector" link.
Gholson said personal property records are now available online with the Missouri Department of Revenue's Division of Motor Vehicles.
The DMV, she said, is able to look online to see whether personal property taxes have been paid when licensing a vehicle.
For more information, go to www.dor.mo.gov or call (573) 751-1957,
DOR's hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Mondays through Fridays.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.