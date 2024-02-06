Cape Girardeau County Collector Barbara Gholson told the County Commission on Monday real estate and personal property tax bills for 2021 are on their way to residents via U.S. mail.

"We put them in the mail Friday and if they don't show up by Thanksgiving, residents should call my office," Gholson said.

Barbara Gholson

Gholson said the collector's office in the county administration building at 1 Barton Square in Jackson will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. New Year's Eve, Dec. 31.

However, the county offices at 2311 Bloomfield St., Suite 102, in Cape Girardeau — collector, clerk and assessor — will be closed that day.

Gholson said the drop slot will be available at the Bloomfield Street office for dropping off payments.

Payments, Gholson said, may be made online for a fee.