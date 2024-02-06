All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsJanuary 6, 2021
Cape Girardeau County surpasses 8,000 total coronavirus cases
Cape Girardeau County surpassed 8,000 total cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and area health officials reported seven more deaths in the region. Cape Girardeau County now has 8,007 total cases of the coronavirus, an increase of 77 from Monday, and the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported four deaths in the county since Monday. The number of active cases in the county, however, has decreased by nine, from 1,628 to 1,619...
J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves

Cape Girardeau County surpassed 8,000 total cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and area health officials reported seven more deaths in the region.

Cape Girardeau County now has 8,007 total cases of the coronavirus, an increase of 77 from Monday, and the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported four deaths in the county since Monday. The number of active cases in the county, however, has decreased by nine, from 1,628 to 1,619.

The Scott County Health Department reported three more deaths and 38 new cases, bringing the total number to 3,799.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Stoddard County Public Health Center reported 18 new cases Tuesday, and Bollinger County Health Center reported two new cases.

According to the Southern Seven Health Department in Illinois, Union County has 23 new cases of the coronavirus, and Alexander County added two new cases.

Updated virus numbers as of Tuesday in area counties were:

  • Bollinger: 1,235 total cases, 53 active cases, 15 deaths.
  • Cape Girardeau: 8,007 total cases, 1,619 active cases, 119 deaths.
  • Perry: 2,180 total cases, 73 active cases, 26 deaths (no update Tuesday).
  • Stoddard: 2,719 total cases, 107 active cases, 60 deaths.
  • Scott: 3,799 total cases, 1,059 active cases, 66 deaths.
  • Alexander, Illinois: 344 total cases, 25 active cases, five deaths.
  • Union, Illinois: 1,734 total cases, 579 active cases, 25 deaths.
Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 25
Missouri executes a man for the 1998 killing of a woman desp...
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Trial scheduled for county coroner Wavis Jordan
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Texas man set to be executed for killing his infant son
NewsSep. 24
Texas man set to be executed for killing his infant son
Boeing makes 'final offer' to striking workers, but union says it's not good enough
NewsSep. 24
Boeing makes 'final offer' to striking workers, but union says it's not good enough
Gunman who killed 10 at a Colorado supermarket is sentenced to life in prison
NewsSep. 24
Gunman who killed 10 at a Colorado supermarket is sentenced to life in prison
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
US to seek attempted assassination charge against man accused of staking out Trump at golf course
NewsSep. 23
US to seek attempted assassination charge against man accused of staking out Trump at golf course
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy