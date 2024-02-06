Cape Girardeau County surpasses 8,000 total coronavirus cases

Cape Girardeau County surpassed 8,000 total cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and area health officials reported seven more deaths in the region.
Cape Girardeau County now has 8,007 total cases of the coronavirus, an increase of 77 from Monday, and the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported four deaths in the county since Monday. The number of active cases in the county, however, has decreased by nine, from 1,628 to 1,619.
The Scott County Health Department reported three more deaths and 38 new cases, bringing the total number to 3,799.
The Stoddard County Public Health Center reported 18 new cases Tuesday, and Bollinger County Health Center reported two new cases.
According to the Southern Seven Health Department in Illinois, Union County has 23 new cases of the coronavirus, and Alexander County added two new cases.
Updated virus numbers as of Tuesday in area counties were: