Cape Girardeau County surpasses 8,000 total coronavirus cases

Cape Girardeau County surpassed 8,000 total cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and area health officials reported seven more deaths in the region.

Cape Girardeau County now has 8,007 total cases of the coronavirus, an increase of 77 from Monday, and the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported four deaths in the county since Monday. The number of active cases in the county, however, has decreased by nine, from 1,628 to 1,619.

The Scott County Health Department reported three more deaths and 38 new cases, bringing the total number to 3,799.