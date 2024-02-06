All sections
NewsJuly 31, 2020

Cape Girardeau County surpasses 600 coronavirus cases

Cape Girardeau County reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, recording a total of 610, with 466 recoveries and three deaths. Out of the new cases, nine were reported in the City of Cape Girardeau, one in Jackson and seven elsewhere in the county...

Nicolette Baker

Cape Girardeau County reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, recording a total of 610, with 466 recoveries and three deaths. Out of the new cases, nine were reported in the City of Cape Girardeau, one in Jackson and seven elsewhere in the county.

Thirteen new cases were reported in Scott County, for a total of 332, with 242 recoveries and 13 deaths.

Stoddard County reported four new cases Thursday (200 total, 166 recoveries, nine deaths).

One new case was reported in Bollinger County (59 total, 43 recoveries, zero deaths).

In Illinois, No new cases were reported in Alexander County (33 total, 25 recoveries, zero deaths) or Union County (266 total, 172 recoveries, 18 deaths).

On Wednesday, Perry County reported 196 total cases, 183 recoveries and four deaths.

