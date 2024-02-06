Cape Girardeau County stocking up on PPE

The Cape Girardeau County Commission on Monday authorized the emergency purchase of up to $100,000 worth of personal protective equipment for use during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic for use by various entities within the county.

Mark Winkler, the county’s emergency management director, told the commissioners he has received requests for masks, goggles, gloves and other PPE from county agencies, rural fire protection districts and several public and parochial school districts.

As a result of those requests, Winkler said his office is “putting together some numbers” on the types and costs of the PPE “in case there is a resurgence” of the coronavirus.

Winkler said PPE purchases can be paid for out of the county’s $9.2 million share of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding.

“My recommendation would be to go ahead and order now,” Winkler said. “We can make subsequent orders before the end of the year if there is a spike or an additional need.”