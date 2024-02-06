The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office Special Response Team, along with the Cape Girardeau Police Department and the Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force, found a large quantity of illegal firearms and drugs through after serving search warrant Tuesday, Jan. 28.

William R. Geiser, 70, of Dutchtown, according to the Sheriff's Office Facebook page, was arrested after authorities found 36 firearms, "large quantities of ammunition", illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia with Geiser. A probable-cause report states 5 grams of methamphetamine and one smoking device were found.