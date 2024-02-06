The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office Special Response Team, along with the Cape Girardeau Police Department and the Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force, found a large quantity of illegal firearms and drugs through after serving search warrant Tuesday, Jan. 28.
William R. Geiser, 70, of Dutchtown, according to the Sheriff's Office Facebook page, was arrested after authorities found 36 firearms, "large quantities of ammunition", illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia with Geiser. A probable-cause report states 5 grams of methamphetamine and one smoking device were found.
"The items belonged to William R. Geiser, who is a convicted felon having been convicted in Federal court January 10, 2000 for Manufacturing a controlled substance and Possession of Ephedrine with Intent to Distribute," the probable cause states.
Geiser was also convicted of crimes in St. Louis and Scott County.
Geiser is being held in lieu of no bond.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.