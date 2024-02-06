All sections
NewsJanuary 29, 2025

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office seized firearms, ammunition, narcotics, drug paraphernalia from search warrant

Cape Girardeau authorities seized 36 firearms, drugs and paraphernalia, and arrested 70-year-old William R. Geiser, a convicted felon, for possession of illegal items and narcotics.

Nathan Gladden
William Geiser
William Geiser
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office seized 36 firearms and "large quantities of ammunition" with help from the Cape Girardeau Police Department and the Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force from William Geiser on Tuesday, Jan 28.
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office seized 36 firearms and "large quantities of ammunition" with help from the Cape Girardeau Police Department and the Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force from William Geiser on Tuesday, Jan 28.Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office Special Response Team, along with the Cape Girardeau Police Department and the Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force, found a large quantity of illegal firearms and drugs through after serving search warrant Tuesday, Jan. 28.

William R. Geiser, 70, of Dutchtown, according to the Sheriff's Office Facebook page, was arrested after authorities found 36 firearms, "large quantities of ammunition", illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia with Geiser. A probable-cause report states 5 grams of methamphetamine and one smoking device were found.

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office seized 36 firearms and "large quantities of ammunition" with help from the Cape Girardeau Police Department and the Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force from William Geiser on Tuesday, Jan 28.
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office seized 36 firearms and "large quantities of ammunition" with help from the Cape Girardeau Police Department and the Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force from William Geiser on Tuesday, Jan 28.Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office
"The items belonged to William R. Geiser, who is a convicted felon having been convicted in Federal court January 10, 2000 for Manufacturing a controlled substance and Possession of Ephedrine with Intent to Distribute," the probable cause states.

Geiser was also convicted of crimes in St. Louis and Scott County.

Geiser is being held in lieu of no bond.

crime
