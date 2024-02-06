Cape Girardeau County sheriff to temporarily oversee coroner's duties

An order given by the courts Thursday, Feb. 8, gave Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan 10 days to issue a response to the state attorney general’s claims that he should be removed from office.

It also said that during these 10 days, Jordan would not be allowed to perform any functions of the office, and would not be allowed into the office building.

Jordan will be paid during this 10-day period, according to Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers. The position pays $2,136 every two weeks, which equates to about $55,600 a year.

Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker said he will not be providing legal advice on the case, and the county will not be providing legal counsel in either the civil or criminal matter.

In the meantime, Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson will oversee the coroner’s duties.

Dickerson said Scott Wren has agreed to continue his duties as deputy coroner and will handle all calls unless he’s unavailable. In the event Wren is unavailable, Dickerson’s staff will assist with the duties of the coroner, she said. She said law enforcement has basic coroner training, adding “my investigators have more advanced training”. Dickerson said the temporary situation won’t cost anything additional to the department.