Cape Girardeau County selects contractor for emergency ops center

This story is updated

Sides Construction of Jackson was selected Thursday, April 13, to be general contractor for Cape Girardeau County's new $4.8 million emergency management operations center (EOC) — a 13,440-square-foot structure to be built by mid-2024 to withstand tornadic-level winds and consolidate all emergency equipment in one location.

Sides emerged as low bidder among five entrants for the EOC work and was formally awarded the contract by the County Commission.

The chosen EOC location is 3555 Veterans Memorial Drive, close to Exit 102 (LaSalle Avenue/East Main Street) of Interstate 55.

First District County Commissioner Paul Koeper said each bidder, at the county's request, presented four alternate options for the project, but added the county will do any additional work deemed necessary and Sides will complete the base bid proposal.

Controversy

County commissioners announced Dec. 13 it had purchased the selected 6-acre site from Touchdown Development LLC at a cost of $750,000, a price the county said includes water, sewer, fiber and other infrastructure capability.

Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy said at the time it will ultimately cost the county less to buy and develop the Touchdown property than had the county gone ahead with its original plan to situate the EOC inside county-owned Klaus Park.

Factoring into the commission's decision was the county's unsuccessful attempt to obtain a $1 million development grant for the Klaus Park site.

Cape Girardeau County officials at the site of the future County Emergency Operations Center, 3555 Veterans Memorial Drive. From left, First District County Commissioner Paul Koeper, Office of Emergency Management deputy director Sam Herndon V, Office of Emergency Management director Mark Winkler; and Second District County Commissioner Charlie Herbst. Jeff Long

In a series of meetings last fall, some county residents objected to Klaus Park as the EOC venue, including members of SEMO Mudcats, a local youth mountain biking team, which said it extensively uses the park for practice.