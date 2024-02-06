All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMay 17, 2022
Cape Girardeau County seeks grant for planned EMA building
Plans for a climate-controlled and secure building to house Cape Girardeau County's emergency management agency (EMA) and consolidate its various equipment in one location moved a step closer Monday as county commissioners agreed to apply for a Delta Regional Authority (DRA) grant...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
This large animal trailer, seen Jan. 27, is maintained in a Jackson field by the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center is among the equipment slated to be housed in a future indoor emergency management center. On Monday, the County Commission voted to seek a grant to help pay for such a facility.
This large animal trailer, seen Jan. 27, is maintained in a Jackson field by the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center is among the equipment slated to be housed in a future indoor emergency management center. On Monday, the County Commission voted to seek a grant to help pay for such a facility.Jeff Long

Plans for a climate-controlled and secure building to house Cape Girardeau County's emergency management agency (EMA) and consolidate its various equipment in one location moved a step closer Monday as county commissioners agreed to apply for a Delta Regional Authority (DRA) grant.

The county's emergency operations center and offices for EMA director Mark Winkler and his deputy, Sam Herndon V, are currently in the basement of 1 Barton Square in Jackson.

County-owned pieces of equipment are scattered in various locations.

For example, the mass fatality trailer is next to the county coroner's office in Cape Girardeau, while an animal rescue trailer is in an open field in Jackson.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy said a DRA grant, if obtained, will help bring the project, which has no publicly-identified overall cost at present, closer to reality.

"(DRA) money can't be used for the building itself but for things such as utility infrastructure and for site work, such as an access lane," said Tracy, who added that several county-owned parcels are under consideration as a location.

Delta Regional Authority is a federal-state partnership whose self-described mission is to improve the quality of life for residents of the Mississippi Delta. DRA serves 252 counties and parishes in Missouri and seven other states.

Shad Burner, originally from rural Stoddard County and former executive with Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, is a member of the Delta Regional Authority Board of Directors. Burner is currently director of federal initiatives for Missouri's Department of Economic Development.

Former Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder of Cape Girardeau is a former alternate federal co-chairman of DRA. Kinder now serves as vice president for government affairs with SoutheastHEALTH.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed...
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott Coun...
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
NewsOct. 4
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
NewsOct. 3
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
NewsOct. 3
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
NewsOct. 3
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
NewsOct. 2
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy