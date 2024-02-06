Cape Girardeau County seeks grant for planned EMA building

Plans for a climate-controlled and secure building to house Cape Girardeau County's emergency management agency (EMA) and consolidate its various equipment in one location moved a step closer Monday as county commissioners agreed to apply for a Delta Regional Authority (DRA) grant.

The county's emergency operations center and offices for EMA director Mark Winkler and his deputy, Sam Herndon V, are currently in the basement of 1 Barton Square in Jackson.

County-owned pieces of equipment are scattered in various locations.

For example, the mass fatality trailer is next to the county coroner's office in Cape Girardeau, while an animal rescue trailer is in an open field in Jackson.