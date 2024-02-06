Cape Girardeau County Route A closed for pipe replacements

Sections of Route A, between Route 25 and Route U, in Cape Girardeau County will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace several pipes under the roadway. Crews will begin work on Route A near Highway 25 at Dutchtown and will move west, replacing one pipe each day. As work is underway, Route A will be closed in the vicinity of the pipe being replaced. Work will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily Monday through March 3.
The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the area. For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at 1 (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
— Missouri Department of Transportation
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.