Cape Girardeau County resumes in-person proceedings in new courthouse

After 20 years in the former Cape Girardeau County Courthouse and months of postponed proceedings due to the coronavirus, Division II Circuit Judge Benjamin Lewis held his first docket day of in-person, non-emergency proceedings Tuesday in the newly-built chambers of Courtroom 301.

After putting social-distancing measures in-place to restrict the audience size to 10 people or fewer and keeping a roll of Clorox wipes at his side, Lewis did not dawdle to begin his first day of work in the new quarters.

With 78 items on his docket for the day and 101 slated for Wednesday, there wasn’t much time to waste.

Previously, groups of as many as a dozen prisoners would be transported from the Cape Girardeau County Jail via sidewalk and into the old chambers. Now, through the use of a new inmate transportation tunnel and elevator system, bailiffs can transport smaller groups and bring them into attached courtrooms one-by-one at their scheduled time of appearance.

The change of venue required some adjusting for defense attorneys who had utilized the large group sizes to sidebar with and prepare last-minute filings for clients prior to them taking the stand. As Lewis pointed out on multiple occasions Tuesday, legal representatives will now be expected to have all necessary filings prepared and submitted prior to their clients’ appearances in order to maintain the new “conveyor-belt system” of transporting prisoners.

The adjustments most-directly impacted the aforementioned defense attorneys during Tuesday’s proceedings, however, the change of quarters was literally felt by all in Courtroom 301.

Bailiff Jason Holloway was the first to mention the courtroom’s rising temperature before proceedings began Tuesday morning. The new facility’s temperature-control system is only accessible by the facility’s IT department, and the thermostat’s status became an ongoing inquiry fielded by Holloway until relief finally came with one hour to go on the docket.

A new keyless lock system grants courthouse staff entry to secure sections of the building, but after 20 years of freely entering and exiting rooms, Lewis forgot to do so early into the day and sent an alarm piercing through the near-silent courtroom. In his defense, it was a mistake made multiple times by others as the day went on.

Before leaving for the day, Lewis said it was not his first encounter with the keyless security system.

The judge mentioned he had one earlier in a staff elevator while learning to navigate the new courthouse. Although his keyless entry device allowed him to open the elevator doors, the judge quickly discovered the device was unable to activate any of its buttons once the elevator’s doors closed — effectively trapping Lewis inside.

Luckily, a fellow court employee came to use the elevator and the judge was free within minutes. Lewis also said he was not the only one to experience the malfunction, and noted Judge Scott Lipke was twice trapped due to key malfunctions.