NewsJuly 21, 2023

Cape Girardeau County rescinds burn advisory as rain soaks region

Even as most of Southeast Missouri officially remains in various levels of drought, Cape Girardeau County lifted its "no burn advisory" Thursday, July 20, as copious amounts of rainfall continued locally. Three weeks ago, the County Commission issued the advisory, which in a June 29 news release stated: "All county residents are advised to postpone open outdoor burning until the fire danger decreases."...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
The latest Drought Monitor-Missouri map, which was released Thursday, July 20, shows drought conditions easing somewhat in the state.
The latest Drought Monitor-Missouri map, which was released Thursday, July 20, shows drought conditions easing somewhat in the state.Courtesy NDMC

Even as most of Southeast Missouri officially remains in various levels of drought, Cape Girardeau County lifted its "no burn advisory" Thursday, July 20, as copious amounts of rainfall continued locally.

Three weeks ago, the County Commission issued the advisory, which in a June 29 news release stated: "All county residents are advised to postpone open outdoor burning until the fire danger decreases."

Also on Thursday, the latest U.S. Drought Monitor for Missouri was released, representing data recorded Tuesday, July 18, and before the most recent rain deluge, showing 95.3% of the state was considered in a drought condition, down from 99.8% a week earlier.

One year ago, 73.6% of the state was considered abnormally dry or classified in one of four drought levels: moderate, severe, extreme and exceptional.

Three-county area

  • Cape Girardeau: severe drought in eastern part of the county; moderate drought in western;
  • Perry: moderate drought for entire county except for extreme southwestern tip, considered severe;
  • Scott: entire county in severe drought.
Statewide, 23% of Missouri is considered in the most serious categories of extreme or exceptional drought, down from 25.8% a week earlier,

The driest parts of the Show Me State, considered "exceptional", are confined to the counties of Benton, Cole, Cooper, Johnson, Morgan, Osage, Moniteau and Pettis.

Cole County is home to the state capital of Jefferson City.

Only 2.2% of Missouri is considered exceptionally drought-stricken, down from 3.3% seven days ago.

Sections of Kansas, Nebraska and Texas also are recording exceptional drought in the July 18 measurement.

Drought designations

  • Moderate: fire threat increases; burn bans begin; pond and river levels decline; topsoil is dry; corn yield is small; pastures are not growing; crops are stressed; urban watering is extensive.
  • Severe: soil cracks are large and deep; corn and soybeans are cut for silage; surface waters are very low; low reservoirs are noticeable; voluntary water restrictions are requested; trees are stressed; vegetable produce is smaller with decreased yields.
  • Extreme: building foundation damage occurs; burn bans are common; fires spread easily; major crop loss reported; limited hay and water for cattle; hay expensive; water hauling more common; mature tree death is common; insect populations decrease; ponds and wells dry up; large lakes and reservoirs extremely low; mandatory water restrictions issued.
  • Exceptional: agriculture losses are widespread; bird hunting decreases; premature cattle birthing with lighter cattle sold at auction; landscape goes dormant; wells are dug deeper.
