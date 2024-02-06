Cape Girardeau County rescinds burn advisory as rain soaks region

Even as most of Southeast Missouri officially remains in various levels of drought, Cape Girardeau County lifted its "no burn advisory" Thursday, July 20, as copious amounts of rainfall continued locally.

Three weeks ago, the County Commission issued the advisory, which in a June 29 news release stated: "All county residents are advised to postpone open outdoor burning until the fire danger decreases."

Also on Thursday, the latest U.S. Drought Monitor for Missouri was released, representing data recorded Tuesday, July 18, and before the most recent rain deluge, showing 95.3% of the state was considered in a drought condition, down from 99.8% a week earlier.

One year ago, 73.6% of the state was considered abnormally dry or classified in one of four drought levels: moderate, severe, extreme and exceptional.

Three-county area