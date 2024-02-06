Cape Girardeau County reminder about end-of-year taxes

Cape Girardeau County Collector Barbara Gholson said Monday if residents have not received receipts for payments made on their 2021 real estate and personal property taxes to consult their banks to make sure their checks have cleared.

Gholson said the collector's office at No. 1 Barton Square in Jackson will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve, Dec. 31, to receive last-minute payments. However, the county's satellite office at 2311 Bloomfield St., Suite 102, in Cape Girardeau will be closed that day.