Cape Girardeau County reminder about end-of-year taxes

Cape Girardeau County Collector Barbara Gholson said Monday if residents have not received receipts for payments made on their 2021 real estate and personal property taxes to consult their banks to make sure their checks have cleared.
Gholson said the collector's office at No. 1 Barton Square in Jackson will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve, Dec. 31, to receive last-minute payments. However, the county's satellite office at 2311 Bloomfield St., Suite 102, in Cape Girardeau will be closed that day.
The Cape Girardeau County Commission has approved an emergency expenditure of $62,800 for fire suppression involving electronic gear in the server room dispatch center at the county jail in Jackson.
Premier Fire & Security in Paducah, Kentucky, has been contracted for the work, with funding designated from the county's capital improvement fund.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.