National Weather Service officials in Paducah, Kentucky, estimate 4 to 8 inches of rain fell this week in Cape Girardeau County and Union and Alexander counties in Illinois.

Though rain that fell Wednesday, July 19, has not been added, total rainfall this week as of Wednesday morning was 2.89 inches in Cape Girardeau County.

Scott, Bollinger and Perry counties in Missouri are estimated to receive between 0.5 to 2 inches of rain. These counties received around 0.75 inches of rain as of 7 a.m. Wednesday.