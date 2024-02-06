All sections
NewsJuly 20, 2023

Cape Girardeau County receives almost 3 inches of rain, with more to come

National Weather Service officials in Paducah, Kentucky, estimate 4 to 8 inches of rain fell this week in Cape Girardeau County and Union and Alexander counties in Illinois. Though rain that fell Wednesday, July 19, has not been added, total rainfall this week as of Wednesday morning was 2.89 inches in Cape Girardeau County...

Maryam Seyedalhosseini
Rainwater floods Capaha Park pond Wednesday, July 19, in Cape Girardeau. The pond accumulated water after sustained rainfall over a two-day period.
Rainwater floods Capaha Park pond Wednesday, July 19, in Cape Girardeau. The pond accumulated water after sustained rainfall over a two-day period.Nathan Gladden

National Weather Service officials in Paducah, Kentucky, estimate 4 to 8 inches of rain fell this week in Cape Girardeau County and Union and Alexander counties in Illinois.

Though rain that fell Wednesday, July 19, has not been added, total rainfall this week as of Wednesday morning was 2.89 inches in Cape Girardeau County.

Scott, Bollinger and Perry counties in Missouri are estimated to receive between 0.5 to 2 inches of rain. These counties received around 0.75 inches of rain as of 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The storm caused some power outages in Union County. Some trees also fell, emergency management officials reported.

There has been some flash flooding of the roads in Jackson. Capaha Park pond also flooded on one bank, with excess water flowing over the surrounding sidewalk. However, no severe flood-related issues have been reported in Scott, Perry or Cape Girardeau counties.

Rainwater floods the Capaha Park pond Wednesday, July 19, in Cape Girardeau.
Rainwater floods the Capaha Park pond Wednesday, July 19, in Cape Girardeau.Nathan Gladden
Rainwater floods the Capaha Park pond Wednesday, July 19, in Cape Girardeau.
Rainwater floods the Capaha Park pond Wednesday, July 19, in Cape Girardeau.Nathan Gladden
