Cape Girardeau County property tax rates set

On Thursday, the Cape Girardeau County Commission set property tax rates for 2022.
Rate was set at 6.22 cents per $100 assessed valuation, up 7.2% from 2021's 5.8 cents.
Rate set at 5.62 cents per $100 assessed valuation, up 1.4% from 2021's 5.54 cents. State Senate Bill 40 in 1969 allowed individual Missouri counties to levy real estate tax to pay for needed services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. A total of 90 of Missouri's 114 counties have such a tax. Cape Girardeau County's SB40 Board, as it was then known, was established in 1975. The board has nine members: Stephen Naeter, Karen Fornkahl, Beth Emmendorfer, Debra Followell, Bill Ramsey, Dixie McCollum, John Metzger, Tameika Morris and Traci Ritter.
Rate set at 7.84 cents per $100 assessed valuation, up 1.4% from 2021's 7.73 cents. The board's charge is to administer the county's mental health fund with a mandate to establish and operate a community mental health center, mental health clinics or any comprehensive mental health services, among other responsibilities. Board members are appointed by the County Commission to serve six-year terms. Current members are Don Pugh, Mona Copeland, Linda Garner, Tim Schwent, Larry Essner, J. Kris Outman, Renee Patrick, Scott Brandhorst, David Croyle and Jim Ham.
Rate set at 4.86 cents per $100 assessed valuation, up 1.4% from 2021's 4.79 cents. The board has administrative control and management of funds collected and later distributed to approximately 21 agencies providing services to seniors. Board members are appointed by county commissioners to four-year terms. Current members are Dale Rauh, Jackie Majoros, Jim Outman, Ruth Dockins, Mary Burton and Kathy Mangels.
Information gleaned for this article was found on capecounty.us and offices of County Treasurer Roger Hudson and Kristi Nitsch, County Commission administrative assistant.
Commissioners OK'd the purchase of an additional vehicle needed because of new hires in the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office. Purchased from the state Highway Patrol's surplus was a 2018 Ford Interceptor cruiser utilizing $22,500 in sheriff's funds.
