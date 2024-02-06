All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJuly 28, 2022

Cape Girardeau County polling locations

All polling locations are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. ...

This story is updated to give correct locations for Byrd 2 and Precinct 3A.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

All polling locations are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

  • Burfordville: Burfordville Baptist Church, 201 State Route OO, Burfordville
  • Byrd 1: The Bridge, First Baptist Church Jackson Youth Center, 326 S. High St., Jackson
  • Byrd 2: Cox Memorial Hall, 225 S. High St., Jackson
  • Byrd 3: Jackson Elks Lodge, 542 W. Independence St., Jackson
  • Byrd 4: Jackson Elks Lodge, 542 W. Independence St., Jackson
  • Byrd 5 and 6: Jackson Junior High School, cafeteria, 210 N. West Lane, Jackson
  • Brown Owl: Missouri Conservation Department, 2302 County Park Drive, Cape Girardeau
  • Campster: Zion Lutheran Church, Parish Hall, 176 County Road 226, Gordonville
  • Central Poll: County Administration Building, 1 Barton Square, Jackson
  • Central Poll: Cape Girardeau Satellite Office, 2311 Bloomfield St., Suite 102, Cape Girardeau
  • Delta: Delta Community Center, 211 E. State St., Delta
  • Friedheim: Trinity Lutheran Church, Parish Hall, 3700 County Road 415, Friedheim
  • Fruitland: Fruitland Community Church, 6040 U.S. 61 North, Jackson
  • Gordonville: Christ Lutheran Church, Parish Hall, 240 Albert Lane, Gordonville
  • Hanover: Hanover Lutheran Church, Activity Center, 2949 Perryville Road, Cape Girardeau
  • Millersville: Millersville Masonic Temple, 9479 State Hwy. 72, Millersville
  • Nell Holcomb: Nell Holcomb School, 6547 State Hwy. 177, Cape Girardeau
  • New Wells: Immanuel Lutheran Church, 304 County Road 516, New Wells
  • Oak Ridge: First Baptist Church of Oak Ridge, Fellowship Hall, 4154 State Route E, Oak Ridge
  • Oriole: Jackson Gospel Chapel, 4000 State Route Y, Jackson
  • Pocahontas: St. Johns Lutheran Church, Parish Hall, 158 Little St., Pocahontas
  • Precinct 1: Christ Church of the Heartland, 720 Bertling St., Cape Girardeau
  • Precinct 2A: Cape Girardeau City Hall, 44 N. Lorimier St., Cape Girardeau
  • Precinct 2B: Shawnee Park Center, 835 S. West End Blvd., Cape Girardeau
  • Precinct 3A: 4H Exhibit Hall at Arena Park, 321 Jaycee Drive, Cape Girardeau
  • Precinct 3B: Shawnee Park Center, 835 S. West End Blvd., Cape Girardeau
  • Precinct 4A: Arena Building, 410 Kiwanis Drive, Cape Girardeau
  • Precinct 4B: La Croix United Methodist Church, 3102 Lexington Ave., Cape Girardeau
  • Precinct 4C: Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel, 1904 W. Cape Rock Drive, Cape Girardeau
  • Precinct 5A: Bethany Baptist Church, 1712 Randol St., Cape Girardeau
  • Precinct 5B: Arena Building, 410 Kiwanis Drive, Cape Girardeau
  • Precinct 6A: Arena Building, 410 Kiwanis Drive, Cape Girardeau
  • Precinct 6B: Arena Building, 410 Kiwanis Drive, Cape Girardeau
  • Precinct 6C: Shawnee Park Center, 835 S. West End Blvd., Cape Girardeau
  • Whitewater: Whitewater Methodist Church, 159 Church St., Whitewater
Story Tags
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 12-14-24
NewsDec. 14
Police report 12-14-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-16-24
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SEMO
NewsDec. 13
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SEMO
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
NewsDec. 12
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
Police report 12-13-24
NewsDec. 12
Police report 12-13-24
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy