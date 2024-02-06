Cape Girardeau County polling locations

This story is updated to give correct locations for Byrd 2 and Precinct 3A.
All polling locations are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
- Burfordville: Burfordville Baptist Church, 201 State Route OO, Burfordville
- Byrd 1: The Bridge, First Baptist Church Jackson Youth Center, 326 S. High St., Jackson
- Byrd 2: Cox Memorial Hall, 225 S. High St., Jackson
- Byrd 3: Jackson Elks Lodge, 542 W. Independence St., Jackson
- Byrd 4: Jackson Elks Lodge, 542 W. Independence St., Jackson
- Byrd 5 and 6: Jackson Junior High School, cafeteria, 210 N. West Lane, Jackson
- Brown Owl: Missouri Conservation Department, 2302 County Park Drive, Cape Girardeau
- Campster: Zion Lutheran Church, Parish Hall, 176 County Road 226, Gordonville
- Central Poll: County Administration Building, 1 Barton Square, Jackson
- Central Poll: Cape Girardeau Satellite Office, 2311 Bloomfield St., Suite 102, Cape Girardeau
- Delta: Delta Community Center, 211 E. State St., Delta
- Friedheim: Trinity Lutheran Church, Parish Hall, 3700 County Road 415, Friedheim
- Fruitland: Fruitland Community Church, 6040 U.S. 61 North, Jackson
- Gordonville: Christ Lutheran Church, Parish Hall, 240 Albert Lane, Gordonville
- Hanover: Hanover Lutheran Church, Activity Center, 2949 Perryville Road, Cape Girardeau
- Millersville: Millersville Masonic Temple, 9479 State Hwy. 72, Millersville
- Nell Holcomb: Nell Holcomb School, 6547 State Hwy. 177, Cape Girardeau
- New Wells: Immanuel Lutheran Church, 304 County Road 516, New Wells
- Oak Ridge: First Baptist Church of Oak Ridge, Fellowship Hall, 4154 State Route E, Oak Ridge
- Oriole: Jackson Gospel Chapel, 4000 State Route Y, Jackson
- Pocahontas: St. Johns Lutheran Church, Parish Hall, 158 Little St., Pocahontas
- Precinct 1: Christ Church of the Heartland, 720 Bertling St., Cape Girardeau
- Precinct 2A: Cape Girardeau City Hall, 44 N. Lorimier St., Cape Girardeau
- Precinct 2B: Shawnee Park Center, 835 S. West End Blvd., Cape Girardeau
- Precinct 3A: 4H Exhibit Hall at Arena Park, 321 Jaycee Drive, Cape Girardeau
- Precinct 3B: Shawnee Park Center, 835 S. West End Blvd., Cape Girardeau
- Precinct 4A: Arena Building, 410 Kiwanis Drive, Cape Girardeau
- Precinct 4B: La Croix United Methodist Church, 3102 Lexington Ave., Cape Girardeau
- Precinct 4C: Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel, 1904 W. Cape Rock Drive, Cape Girardeau
- Precinct 5A: Bethany Baptist Church, 1712 Randol St., Cape Girardeau
- Precinct 5B: Arena Building, 410 Kiwanis Drive, Cape Girardeau
- Precinct 6A: Arena Building, 410 Kiwanis Drive, Cape Girardeau
- Precinct 6B: Arena Building, 410 Kiwanis Drive, Cape Girardeau
- Precinct 6C: Shawnee Park Center, 835 S. West End Blvd., Cape Girardeau
- Whitewater: Whitewater Methodist Church, 159 Church St., Whitewater