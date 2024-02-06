All sections
NewsJune 10, 2022

Cape Girardeau County picks 'short list' for renovation/expansion plans

Cape Girardeau County commissioners voted to invite three design-build firms to submit proposals for renovation of the now-vacant 1908 courthouse and expansion of the frequently overcrowded county jail, both in Jackson. All three companies -- Little Dixie Construction of Columbia, Missouri; Penzel-Construction of Jackson; and River City Construction of Ashland, Missouri -- had previously responded to the county's call for a request for qualifications, an initial step in the bidding process...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Thursday, county commissioners voted to "short list" three design-build teams interested in the jail's expansion project and renovation of the nearby county courthouse, now vacant.
Thursday, county commissioners voted to "short list" three design-build teams interested in the jail's expansion project and renovation of the nearby county courthouse, now vacant.

Cape Girardeau County commissioners voted to invite three design-build firms to submit proposals for renovation of the now-vacant 1908 courthouse and expansion of the frequently overcrowded county jail, both in Jackson.

All three companies -- Little Dixie Construction of Columbia, Missouri; Penzel-Construction of Jackson; and River City Construction of Ashland, Missouri -- had previously responded to the county's call for a request for qualifications, an initial step in the bidding process.

"Initially, we were going to pick two for the short list, but we discovered we had three quality teams and we felt like excluding one would be shortchanging the county," said Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy in remarks at the commission's regular meeting Thursday. "We want to maximize the input and get the best bang for our buck."

First District Commissioner Paul Koeper concurred, calling the three design-build teams "reputable" and "experienced."

Tentative timeline

  • July 12: All three vendors, if each accepts the commission's offer, will visit the jail and historic courthouse for a walk-through meeting.
  • Weeks of July 19, Aug. 2 and Aug. 23: individual meetings with the three design-build teams will be held.
  • Sept. 13: Technical and price proposals due to county officials.
  • Sept. 27: Bid awarded by county.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

