Cape Girardeau County commissioners voted to invite three design-build firms to submit proposals for renovation of the now-vacant 1908 courthouse and expansion of the frequently overcrowded county jail, both in Jackson.

All three companies -- Little Dixie Construction of Columbia, Missouri; Penzel-Construction of Jackson; and River City Construction of Ashland, Missouri -- had previously responded to the county's call for a request for qualifications, an initial step in the bidding process.

"Initially, we were going to pick two for the short list, but we discovered we had three quality teams and we felt like excluding one would be shortchanging the county," said Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy in remarks at the commission's regular meeting Thursday. "We want to maximize the input and get the best bang for our buck."