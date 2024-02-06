Cape Girardeau County personal property forms in the mail

The office of Cape Girardeau County Assessor Robert "Bob" Adams said it will send via U.S. mail personal property tax forms Thursday, Jan. 12. To avoid penalty, the county said, the forms should be completed by March 1.

Residents may check current listed personal property assets online via the Assessor's Office home page at www.capegirardeau.missouriassessors.com. Choose the "Personal Property Search" button. To file immediately, choose the "e-File Personal Property" button.

If a new vehicle is being added, the county asks for certain information, including vehicle identification number (VIN) and date of purchase.

Newly-acquired 2022 and 2023 campers, recreational vehicles (RVs), trailers, ATVs/UTVs, boats and motors require a bill of sale, and residents are advised to send a copy or email to assessor@capecounty.us.