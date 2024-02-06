Cape Girardeau County park shelter rates rise

Park shelters in Cape Girardeau County parks will cost more to reserve in 2018 after action Thursday by the county commission.

Bryan Sander, Cape Girardeau County parks superintendent, requested the increase in fees for 2018, which are effective immediately, citing maintenance costs ahead, and recent upgrades to several shelters.

One shelter in Cape County Park South will need a new roof, Sander said, and shelters in Cape County Park North have new water systems and utilities.

In answer to Commissioner Paul Koeper's question about reservations already placed for 2018, Sander said, "They got a good deal," adding only about 40 reservations already were placed as of Thursday morning.

Sander said since the reservation system went online, he no longer sees every reservation that comes through, but said he had seen about 700 to 800 reservations per year.

Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy said there is no dedicated tax for county parks.

Sander said he had worked with the city of Cape Girardeau to ensure the county park shelter reservation rates are similar to the city's, he said.

Park-shelter reservations can be made at capecountyparks.us, and under "Compare Shelters," each shelter's rate and amenities are listed.

A map of Cape County Park North and South also is available on the website.