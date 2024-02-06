Cape Girardeau County OKs tax abatement for planned new rice mill

By a unanimous vote, the Cape Girardeau County Commission has given approval to a 50% tax abatement over the next decade for a planned rice processing plant on 12 acres along the north side of Nash Road to the Diversion Channel levee and east of the Rhodes Truck Stop.

Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy on Monday said the request by Inland Cape Rice Company fits well into the county's enhanced-enterprise zone concept.

"(The EEZ) is one of the economic tools and incentives we have available to designate an area for tax abatement for 10 years," he said.

According to Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED), a new facility must create at least two new jobs with a minimum $100,000 new investment to be eligible for abatement consideration.

Sam Schneider of Cape Girardeau, a 2014 Southeast Missouri State University alumnus and 2010 Cape Girardeau Central graduate, founded Inland Cape Rice in 2019 and is a business partner in the venture with his father, Joe.

A field of rice on the Schneider Farm in McClure, Illnois, is seen in this undated photo. Submitted

The younger Schneider said he hopes to create as many as 11 new positions eventually in the 11,000-square-foot facility.

While he didn't want to disclose the exact amount of financial investment the company plans to make, Schneider indicated it is many times the minimum required by DED.

"We're always excited to see new companies coming into the area and this will generate economic activity," Tracy said, adding, "most people don't realize Missouri is a rice-producing state."

Schneider said the Bootheel is a fertile spot for rice because of the region's high moisture content and predilection for flooding.