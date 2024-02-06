Cape Girardeau County OKs new paving contract amid high asphalt costs

Cape Girardeau County has approved a $2,109,512 contract with Paving Pros of Oak Ridge, but First District Commissioner Paul Koeper wants residents to know the toll the high price of asphalt is taking.

"We simply can't do as much (paving) as we'd like to because of the cost," Koeper said Monday, April 17, after the commission awarded the work.

"We budgeted this year for $82 per ton, knowing asphalt prices were spiraling upward, but the lowest bid we got — from Paving Pros — came in at $89.50 per ton," he said.

Of note

According to www.thedispatch.com website, "Asphalt (prices) are tethered to the rising cost of fuel (and) it is a petroleum-product."