Cape Girardeau County OKs new paving contract amid high asphalt costs

Cape Girardeau County has approved a $2,109,512 contract with Paving Pros of Oak Ridge, but First District Commissioner Paul Koeper wants residents to know the toll the high price of asphalt is taking.
"We simply can't do as much (paving) as we'd like to because of the cost," Koeper said Monday, April 17, after the commission awarded the work.
"We budgeted this year for $82 per ton, knowing asphalt prices were spiraling upward, but the lowest bid we got — from Paving Pros — came in at $89.50 per ton," he said.
According to www.thedispatch.com website, "Asphalt (prices) are tethered to the rising cost of fuel (and) it is a petroleum-product."
Asphalt is the preferred choice for most roadways because it can be more quickly laid down and is less expensive than concrete, according to www.pavingfinder.com.
"Concrete roads have a much longer life span. In fact, many concrete roads can last 20 years or more with minimal maintenance — conservatively twice as long as highways made of asphalt," the website states, noting concrete is notably costlier, with recent estimates of $119 to $147 per yard.
Koeper said Proposition One funds and county highway funds will be tapped for the asphalt work, which he expects will begin in July or August.
"Just to give you an idea of the expense. We just approved a contract for $89.50 a ton. A year ago, the price was $72, and three years ago, it was $59. I can remember a time while serving on this commission that asphalt was in the 40s," Koeper recollected.
