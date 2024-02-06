Cape Girardeau County Commissioners voted Monday to OK a contract change with St. Louis-based Trutest Solutions to include the existing county jail in Jackson for an environmental study assessment, or ESA.

Commissioners OK'd an ESA in November with St. Louis-based Sitex for the now-vacant 1908 courthouse, which the county is planning to repurpose.

"(Last year's authorization) didn't include a jail study so we voted to make sure that happened," said Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy, who said the jail will be "remediated" by Trutest.

"(Trutest) will go through the building looking for asbestos and any environmental hazards that need addressing."

The county's old jail, built in 1979, and the newer facility built in 2000, are now interconnected.

On Aug. 25, commissioners voted to approve a financing plan to expand the lockup substantially by mid-2024 to relieve overcrowding.