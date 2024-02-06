All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsSeptember 20, 2022

Cape Girardeau County OKs change order, approves vehicle sale and purchases

Cape Girardeau County Commissioners voted Monday to OK a contract change with St. Louis-based Trutest Solutions to include the existing county jail in Jackson for an environmental study assessment, or ESA. Commissioners OK'd an ESA in November with St. Louis-based Sitex for the now-vacant 1908 courthouse, which the county is planning to repurpose...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson speaks Feb. 20, 2020, to attendees at a SEMO Pachyderm Club meeting at Delmonico's Steakhouse in Jackson. The county commission Monday approved a change order permitting "remediation" of the current county lockup built in 2000.
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson speaks Feb. 20, 2020, to attendees at a SEMO Pachyderm Club meeting at Delmonico's Steakhouse in Jackson. The county commission Monday approved a change order permitting "remediation" of the current county lockup built in 2000.Southeast Missourian file

Cape Girardeau County Commissioners voted Monday to OK a contract change with St. Louis-based Trutest Solutions to include the existing county jail in Jackson for an environmental study assessment, or ESA.

Commissioners OK'd an ESA in November with St. Louis-based Sitex for the now-vacant 1908 courthouse, which the county is planning to repurpose.

"(Last year's authorization) didn't include a jail study so we voted to make sure that happened," said Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy, who said the jail will be "remediated" by Trutest.

"(Trutest) will go through the building looking for asbestos and any environmental hazards that need addressing."

The county's old jail, built in 1979, and the newer facility built in 2000, are now interconnected.

On Aug. 25, commissioners voted to approve a financing plan to expand the lockup substantially by mid-2024 to relieve overcrowding.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Vehicles

At the request of county Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker, the commission gave the green light Monday to purchasing a 2019 Ford Police Interceptor vehicle for $24,000 from the state Highway Patrol.

Last week, upon request by Deputy County Assessor Tony Smee, commissioners agreed to allow two Ford Escape cars, one a 2008 model, the other built in 2009, to be put up for auction.

Proceeds, when realized, will return to the assessor's budget, he said.

Smee said the cars needed "significant work" and had high mileage.

The assessor's office already has replaced the vehicles with two Ford Explorers, built in 2019 and 2020, respectively, from the Highway Patrol.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 3
Gun violence conference set for Wednesday in Miner
NewsNov. 2
Photo Gallery: Cape Comic Con 2024
NewsNov. 2
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
NewsNov. 1
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
NewsNov. 1
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
NewsNov. 1
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
NewsOct. 31
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
NewsOct. 31
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
NewsOct. 31
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
NewsOct. 31
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy