Cape Girardeau County OKs buying new data storage system

At the request of the county's internet technology director, Cape Girardeau County commissioners voted unanimously Monday, April 24, to buy a hybrid storage device to house the county's data.

Commissioners Clint Tracy, Paul Koeper and Charlie Herbst agreed to use already-budgeted funds to buy a "storage area networking" device, an HPE Alletra 5030, from ISG Technologies for $112,432.85.

IT director Eric McGowen said the county had previously budgeted as much as $125,000 this year to cover the purchase.

"This is the direction we need to move," said McGowen, who has headed the county's IT department for 19 years.

"We want to push as much (data) to the cloud as possible," he added, noting the ISG agreement provides for 24/7 support with a guarantee of no more than a four-hour response time to problems.