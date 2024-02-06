The Cape Girardeau County Commission on Monday approved a new one-year agreement for animal control with Southeast Missouri Pets, formerly the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri.

The new agreement for $36,000 annually is 10% higher than in 2021.

The county had budgeted only $33,000 late in its budget process for 2022 before receiving the pet shelter's request in mid-December.

County Auditor Pete Frazier said in the past, SEMO Pets had come to the commission in-person requesting increases, but such a visit did not occur last year.

"In the future, I strongly urge a two-year or three-year contract," First District Commissioner Paul Koeper said.

SEMO Pets executive director Tracy Poston said a multiyear deal would be tough to arrange.

"I don't know that we can do it because, as a shelter, our costs have been rising exponentially and we don't know what the next year will bring," Poston explained, adding the shelter typically cares for 50 to 60 dogs per day.

"The minimum wage keeps going up, so do supplies and, just like households, our costs have been rising too -- the sheer amount of 'kennel enrichment' we do, finding new ways to keep our dogs engaged, is a challenge and expensive. It will be difficult to do multiyear contracts given how volatile the market is."